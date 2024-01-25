FTC launches inquiry into generative AI partnerships

The Federal Trade Commission is scrutinizing the generative AI investments and partnerships of Google, Amazon and Anthropic, and Microsoft and OpenAI.

The FTC's inquiry aims to scrutinize the partnerships with the goal of better understanding their "impact on the competitive landscape," according to a press release issued Thursday. The agency also wants to know about the practical implications of the partnerships and the competition for AI inputs and resources. FTC Chair Lina Khan said in the release that the study will shed light on whether such partnerships pursued by dominant companies "risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition."

"History shows that new technologies can create new markets and healthy competition," Khan said. "As companies race to develop and monetize AI, we must guard against tactics that foreclose this opportunity."

The FTC is sending a message that the enforcement agency is gaining knowledge to be ready to act in the future, as further developments in the tech industry unfold, said William Kovacic, director of the Competition Law Center at George Washington University.

"The message is, we are looking, we are learning, we're not going to be spectators," Kovacic said. "We will not be playing catch-up."