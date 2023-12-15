DOJ's long-term goals in Google antitrust case unclear

This year, the U.S. Department of Justice went to court to prove Google's alleged illegal dominance of online search and search advertising markets. If Google is ultimately found guilty, figuring out how to fix the problem is a challenge some argue regulators haven't thought enough about.

In the DOJ's antitrust case against Google, the government alleges that Google leveraged exclusionary contracts with mobile phone companies and app operators including Verizon and Apple to make its search engine the default option over competitors. Indeed, during the trial, it was revealed that Google paid $26.3 billion to Apple and others in such contracts in 2021 alone. Google denied that the contracts were all that helped the company become dominant in the online search market, noting other factors such as product quality.

If the DOJ ultimately wins the case and Google is found guilty of anti-competitive conduct, the next question is how to remedy its anti-competitive behavior, according to experts speaking during an Information Technology and Innovation Foundation online panel discussion on Wednesday. Panelists raised concerns that the government hasn't thought far enough ahead on what it wants remedied.

"I don't think the DOJ under Trump or Biden has thought about appropriate remedies in this case," said Megan Gray, founder and CEO of GrayMatters Law and Policy.

Setting the tone for remedies in a DOJ win One of the first questions the DOJ needs to answer is "how would we define success," Gray said. Retribution, restoration and deterrence are only a handful of the many goals regulatory agencies could set for remedies in an antitrust case. Gray said it will be difficult to "un-tip" Google's market power. But she said the government could consider how the next wave of AI-driven search engines might be able to compete. Adam Kovacevich, founder and CEO of Chamber of Progress and a panelist, agreed that it's unclear how the government would address its concerns with Google's market dominance. "One weird aspect of this case was ... I don't know that they thought a lot about remedies," he said.