Google breakup unlikely in event of guilty verdict

Though it's still early in Google's antitrust trial, one antitrust expert is already doubting that the case could lead to a company breakup should Google be found guilty of violating U.S. antitrust laws.

Eric Posner, a professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School and former counsel to Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice (DOJ) antitrust division, said that since Google has yet to be found guilty of violating antitrust laws, it's too early to determine what penalties the tech giant could face. However, breaking up a company is often an extreme structural remedy in an antitrust case. Posner spoke during Impact 2023, an event hosted by search advertising company AdMarketplace.

The DOJ filed the antitrust case against Google in 2020, alleging that the company engaged in anti-competitive conduct allowing it to maintain a dominant market position in the online search market. The DOJ's complaint alleged that Google entered into exclusionary contracts with companies such as Apple to keep Google search the default option on mobile phones, edging out potential competitors.

Though breaking up a company is a form of structural remedy courts could pursue to address a company's antitrust law violation, less extreme remedies also exist.

"Courts are very reluctant to break up companies," Posner said. "I think it's quite unlikely Google will be broken up."