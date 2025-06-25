Google settlement may affect DOJ antitrust remedies

Google will spend the next ten years revamping its regulatory compliance structure -- a move that may influence remedies the company will ultimately face as a result of two U.S. Department of Justice antitrust lawsuits.

Years of compounding antitrust investigations and lawsuits, including the DOJ's online search and digital advertising antitrust lawsuits, led to shareholders filing their own lawsuit against Google over antitrust concerns. Google settled the shareholder lawsuit in May, agreeing to invest $500 million over the next ten years to redo its regulatory compliance structure.

Although Google did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement, it agreed that the settlement was in the best interests of the company, stockholders and employees. Google said it chose to enter into the settlement to avoid the uncertainty, disruption, risk and expense of further litigation.

By entering into the shareholder settlement, Google is also demonstrating to the government changes it's willing to make to address antitrust concerns, said Christopher Robertson, partner at law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP. The DOJ has proposed breaking up parts of Google in both antitrust cases, a significant measure that would require Google to sell parts of its business, such as Android, Chrome and its ad manager.

"Making the kind of changes that the government would want to see so they don't have to go through this again is a far more significant concern, I am sure, than dealing with these private plaintiffs and private shareholders," Robertson said. "My sense of it is, is that the changes they're going to make as part of the shareholder suit are changes they would be making, if not in total, in large part, to address the government's concerns anyway."

Indeed, Google was likely already planning to make changes due to the substantial number of antitrust threats facing the company, said William Kovacic, law professor and director of the Competition Law Center at The George Washington University. He said the development of Google's new compliance process could be relevant to how remedies in the DOJ antitrust cases are carried out.

"When you look at the abundant number of matters involving antitrust that confront the company globally, truly dozens, when you have everybody coming at you, that probably inspires a rethink of your entire compliance framework out of necessity," Kovacic said.