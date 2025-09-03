What Android security threats should IT know about?

From OS vulnerabilities to ransomware attacks, Android devices continue to face a variety of security risks. As soon as Google fixes one problem, another threat comes along.

Data security is of utmost importance in enterprise organizations. To protect mobile devices in these environments, IT must understand the security weaknesses of different mobile OSes. The Android ecosystem's unique architecture requires a different approach than another OS does. An effective security strategy considers the risks associated with the devices it's addressing.

Mobile administrators should consistently update themselves on the most recent Android security threats. Armed with the latest knowledge, they can quickly push out security patches and ensure their users and data are secure.

Understanding Android's security challenges The Android OS has some key architecture differences from Apple's iOS, and these differences affect security. While Apple's ecosystem is a walled garden, Android is open source. The OS can run on devices from many different vendors, each with its own possible features and practices. This framework creates both opportunities and challenges for enterprise security. Unlike closed ecosystems, Android's open source foundation lets device manufacturers customize the OS. The drawback is that it leads to significant fragmentation across the Android ecosystem. Hardware and software fragmentation Android fragmentation creates several security challenges for organizations. The platform's open source nature has led to thousands of unique device configurations across hundreds of manufacturers worldwide. This diversity creates complex security management challenges for enterprise IT teams. Version fragmentation compounds these issues. Newer Android versions often take months or years to reach widespread adoption. Many devices continue running older software versions that might lack current security protections. Manufacturer modifications An open source ecosystem enables rapid innovation but also creates security complexities. Google maintains the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) codebase, which developers use to build upon the OS and make customizations. However, manufacturers can add proprietary modifications that end up introducing vulnerabilities or delaying security updates.

Recent major Android security threats In recent years, security researchers have found several Android attack vectors. Current threats to be aware of include zero-day vulnerabilities, banking Trojan horses, NFC relay attacks and commercial spyware. Android continues to be a prime target for zero-day vulnerabilities. Zero-day vulnerabilities Android continues to be a prime target for zero-day vulnerabilities. Exploiting these flaws has been a key tactic for spyware vendors. Notable zero-day flaws from the past few years include the following: CVE-2024-43093. A privilege escalation flaw enabling unauthorized access to sensitive Android directories.

A privilege escalation flaw enabling unauthorized access to sensitive Android directories. CVE-2024-50302. A Linux kernel vulnerability that enabled Serbian authorities to unlock activist devices using Cellebrite forensic tools.

A Linux kernel vulnerability that enabled Serbian authorities to unlock activist devices using Cellebrite forensic tools. CVE-2024-36971. A Linux kernel vulnerability that enabled remote code execution attacks. Banking Trojans Trojan horses that try to steal financial accounts have been particularly active against Android. One of the most prevalent variants is the TsarBot banking Trojan, which emerged in March 2025. The malware uses an overlay attack to target over 750 banking and cryptocurrency applications globally. Phishing websites spread the malware while posing as legitimate financial portals. TsarBot requires the user to enable accessibility services on their device, then deploys advanced techniques -- including screen recording, SMS interception to bypass authentication, keylogging and credential harvesting. The malware establishes WebSocket connections to command-and-control servers, enabling attackers to control the device remotely. Hackers can then steal data and execute fraudulent transactions without the user's knowledge. NFC relay attacks Android devices use near-field communication (NFC) for contactless payment. In April 2025, a new threat vector emerged with SuperCard X malware, which enables contactless payment fraud through NFC relay attacks. In this attack, the hacker uses social engineering tactics to get the victim to install an app on their device. The app contains the SuperCard X malware. Once the victim taps their credit or debit card against their device's NFC reader, the hacker receives the card details and can use them for unauthorized transactions at ATMs and point-of-sale terminals. Commercial spyware Commercial spyware technology has also been very active in recent years. In early 2024, Google's Threat Analysis Group released a detailed report outlining the growing risk. The report, titled "Buying Spying: Insights into Commercial Surveillance Vendors," notes that the commercial spyware industry largely focuses on targeting mobile devices. According to the report, the Threat Analysis Group tracks approximately 40 spyware vendors actively developing surveillance tools for Android devices. It also found that these vendors were responsible for half of known zero-day exploits against Google products and Android devices. Bad actors can pay these vendors for surveillance software and exploit chains to spy on multiple devices. Examples include Cy4Gate, Intellexa and NSO Group, the vendor behind Pegasus spyware.