Both cellular and wireless LAN, or WLAN, have introduced new technology generations, and the time has come for the technologies to join forces rather than ignite a competition.

While several differences between Wi-Fi 6 vs. 5G exist, these differences are mostly standard differences between cellular and Wi-Fi technologies as a whole. In fact, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G are so similar that experts suggest organizations shouldn't pit the two technologies against each other but instead discover ways for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G to work together.

In the Wi-Fi world, Wi-Fi 6 aims to stand out from past generations, bringing with it a new generational naming system, increased IoT capabilities and multiuser support. For cellular, 5G introduces superfast network speeds cellular technology hasn't seen before, as well as low latency and faster download speeds.

Comparing the differences between Wi-Fi 6 vs. 5G Technology type. Many of the differences between Wi-Fi 6 and 5G stem from the difference between their technology types, which is the most notable distinction between Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. While 5G is a cellular technology, Wi-Fi 6 is Wi-Fi, a version of WLAN technology. The technology types differ with licensing, authentication and use cases. The technology types also differ in terms of connectivity. For Wi-Fi, organizations use routers and access points from service providers for internet connectivity. For cellular, cell towers and small cells provide connectivity to connected devices. Licensing. Cellular technology is carrier-based, which is also true for 5G technology. This means operators exclusively operate cellular networks on licensed spectrum bands, which are meant to prevent interference between connected devices. On the other hand, Wi-Fi operates in unlicensed bands that don't require permission to use. However, 5G will break away from the cellular pack in this regard and operate in both licensed and unlicensed bands. This could create interference between 5G and Wi-Fi 6 signals near one another and will require extra planning in deployments to avoid interference. Authentication. While Wi-Fi technology's unlicensed bands don't require permission to use, access to the Wi-Fi network itself does. To access a Wi-Fi network, users typically require a service set identifier -- or network name -- and password. In addition, Wi-Fi 6 introduces a new authentication type called Simultaneous Authentication of Equals for added protection against bad actors. As for cellular access, this is simple and easy for connected devices to gain, because cellular networks don't have the same authentication requirements as Wi-Fi networks. However, 5G also uses several authentication types, which include 5G authentication and key agreement, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP)-AKA and EAP-Transport Layer Security to bolster 5G network security. Network security. Security has been a major 5G concern for experts, due to potentially high costs to ensure 5G network security, as well as increased vulnerability concerns. However, 5G will introduce several security concepts, including security anchor functions, subscription permanent identifiers and subscription concealed identifiers. These functions can enable seamless and secure device reauthentication as a connected device travels between networks, which former cellular generations couldn't guarantee. Wi-Fi network security is historically easier to guarantee for devices than cellular networks, but Wi-Fi 6 aims to increase this still. Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) will support Wi-Fi 6 security, which, like 5G's security concepts, aims to bolster authentication security and encryption. Like 5G and Wi-Fi 6, WPA3 aims to improve upon the shortcoming of its predecessor, WPA2. Use cases. Where and how organizations deploy cellular and Wi-Fi technology are other key differences between Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. Traditionally, Wi-Fi is better suited to indoor wireless coverage, and Wi-Fi 6 will maintain this. Other Wi-Fi 6 use cases include increased support for IoT-connected devices and high-density wireless service for locations such as stadiums and sports venues. As for cellular, 5G is better suited to outdoor use cases, such as autonomous vehicle support. In addition, 5G also aims to support mobile backhaul and fixed wireless access use cases. For organizations that turned toward 4G and LTE for backhaul use cases, 5G aims to improve that connectivity, as well as bring cellular into the fixed wireless space. To better understand Wi-Fi 6 vs. 5G use cases, consider the pros and cons of each technology.