Laws geared to big tech could harm decentralized platforms

While not as well known as companies such as Meta and Twitter, alternative social networking platforms such as Mastodon are cropping up -- and it's a type of platform that could be negatively affected by new rules and regulations policymakers want for big tech platforms.

Mastodon is what's known as a decentralized platform, meaning it's controlled by many individual servers rather than a single authority, and it's considered a nonprofit organization. Users creating Mastodon accounts choose a topic to identify with, such as climate justice, before creating an account on that server, like setting up an email. That user account can then communicate with other server accounts, even if they're based on different topics. Mastodon has roughly 1.8 million active monthly users, compared with Twitter's 436 million.

Companies such as Mastodon, founded in 2016, are launching as alternate options to large tech platforms, which have gained notoriety in the last several years for spreading misinformation, collecting and using personal data for targeted advertising, and harming teens' mental health. Policymakers across the globe are adopting and considering new rules and regulations to stop some of these harms. While the European Union has adopted laws such as the Digital Services Act (DSA) to regulate online platforms, similar bills have stalled in the U.S.

"We've seen the popularity with decentralized internet services come in and out of the news based off of control or decisions single platforms have made or not made," said Kir Nuthi, a senior policy analyst at the Center for Data Innovation. "It becomes a governance question, and that's why we keep seeing decentralized internet services trend." Nuthi spoke during an online panel discussion hosted by the Center for Data Innovation called "Can Regulators Handle the Mastodons of the World?"

The concept of a decentralized internet, known as Web3 -- essentially, moving control out of the hands of centralized tech platforms -- has yet to fully form. But as regulators focus on targeting existing platforms with new rules and regulations such as the DSA, experts believe such proposals need to include considerations for this next evolution of internet technology.