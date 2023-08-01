Infosec experts divided on SEC four-day reporting rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission's newly adopted cybersecurity rules may promote transparency for breaches and attacks. But infosec experts agree more time is needed to assess the consequences – both negative or positive.

Last week, the SEC announced the adoption of new cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance and incident disclosure rules that would require public companies to report cyber attacks on Form 8-K filings within four business days. The new rules were proposed last year and will likely become finalized 30 days after adoption.

A lack of transparency and timely reporting have been ongoing concerns in the cybersecurity industry, particularly when it comes to companies disclosing ransomware attacks. While experts agree the reporting rules may promote better cyber hygiene and increased transparency, adverse consequences could arise if an incident is publicly disclosed before it is contained mitigated.

Additionally, cybersecurity professionals were mixed regarding the lack of clarity the rules provide for companies.

Vagueness was a main concern for Tara Wisniewski, executive vice president of global markets and member engagement at cybersecurity nonprofit ISC2. The ruling poses more questions than answers, she said.

"We think it's going to create more ambiguity and not less. For example, there are no concrete definitions of a number of terms. There are no concrete definitions for which cyber incidents must be disclosed. There's no definition of what constitutes materiality. There is also still no clear definition of what cyber expertise entails," Wisniewski said.

While Nick DeLena, cybersecurity and privacy advisory partner at accounting firm PFK O'Connor Davies, agreed that the SEC's definition of "material" is vague, he said it comes down to whether a reasonable investor would view the information as a factor in whether to buy the company's stock.

DeLena highlighted the SEC's Rule 405 on materiality, which states, "When used to qualify a requirement for the furnishing of information as to any subject, [materiality] limits the information required to those matters to which there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would attach importance in determining whether to purchase the security registered."

The reporting ruling will give companies four business days after a breach was discovered to be "material" to disclose to the SEC, rather than four days after a breach was simply discovered. DeLena believes it's an important distinction that will give enterprises adequate time to detect, respond, recover and analyze a breach before needing to respond to the SEC.

"As a result, the SEC should get better informed information about the true financial impact of breaches to public companies," DeLena said.

Christopher Budd, director of threat research at Sophos, agreed that the rule is beneficial for enterprises and the industry because it provides clarity and a baseline of expectations and requirements. Now public companies should include the four-day rule in incident response plans, he said, and adjust and shape those plans to support it.

Transparency woes Tenable CEO Amit Yoran said a potential benefit from the SEC reporting rule was greater transparency, which is an ongoing concern. Last year, the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs published a report titled "Use of Cryptocurrency in Ransomware Attacks, Available Data and National Security Concerns" that described ransomware reporting as "fragmented and incomplete." The problem remains ongoing, as many companies only report breaches after being added to a ransomware group's public data leak site, used to pressure victim organizations into paying. "When cyber breaches have real-life consequences and reputational costs, investors should have the right to know about an organization's cyber risk management activities," Yoran said in an email to TechTarget Editorial. "This is a dramatic step toward greater transparency and accountability and will greatly improve our cybersecurity preparedness as a nation." In addition to the four-day reporting rule, the SEC will require companies to "describe their processes for assessing, identifying and managing material risks from cybersecurity threats" on an annual report on Form 10-K. Companies will also have to disclose the board of directors' oversights of risks from cybersecurity threats and management's role in the ability to assess and manage material risks. Yoran emphasized the positive effect those rules could have on cyber hygiene. The SEC has made it abundantly clear, he said, that corporate leaders must elevate cybersecurity within their organizations. The rules may regulate cyber hygiene implementations and provide a more complete picture of a company's security posture. "Requiring companies to provide annual updates of their cybersecurity risk management strategy and governance and report material breaches within four business days will keep customers and investors better informed as to who they trust with their business," Yoran said. On the other hand, Wisniewski is concerned the board oversight requirements don't go far enough. The ISC2 would like to see a more formal framework and oversight, she said. Currently, the rules put more pressure on the technical professionals, and cybersecurity teams are already understaffed as is.