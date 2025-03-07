Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tip
Article 1 of 3
Part of: SEC cyber regulations

SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, with checklist

Public companies must regularly share information about their cybersecurity practices and disclose details of material cyberincidents. Learn how to comply.

Paul Kirvan
By
Published: 07 Mar 2025

Current federal law requires public companies that have experienced recent cyberattacks to disclose relevant information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such companies must also file yearly reports about their cybersecurity risk management, strategy and governance practices.

The SEC adopted these new rules in 2023 to ensure shareholders and investors have consistent access to information that might reasonably affect their investment decisions.

Cyberincident disclosure requirements

Under current SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, a public company must report any "material" cyberincident -- meaning one that significantly affects the firm's ability to conduct business.

The organization must complete and file Form 8-K Item 1.05 within four business days of making a materiality determination, which should happen "without unreasonable delay."

The organization should disclose the following material details in the filing:

  • The nature of the incident -- i.e., what happened.
  • The scope of the incident -- i.e., the extent to which corporate assets, such as systems, services and data, were compromised.
  • The timing of the incident and incident response -- i.e., the time to remediation and resumption of normal operations.
  • Actual material impact or potential material impact, including both qualitative factors -- e.g., reputational losses and competitiveness -- and quantitative factors -- e.g., direct costs from operational downtime.

Cybersecurity incident disclosure checklist

Click here to download a checklist to help guide the cybersecurity incident disclosure process.

If relevant information about the attack is unavailable in the four-day window, the organization should note as such in their initial Form 8-K Item 1.05 filing. Once the relevant data has been obtained, the company has four business days to file an amended Form 8-K.

Attacks on third-party service providers are also subject to reporting requirements. Consider, for example, an organization discovers one of its cloud providers has suffered a cyberattack that materially affects its own business. In that case, the organization must file Form 8-K Item 1.05 using the information available to it.

Additional notes

  • The organization does not need to describe technical or operational details that might compromise its incident response and remediation capabilities.
  • If the U.S. attorney general determines disclosure of a cybersecurity incident would present a substantial national security or public safety risk, the organization can delay disclosure.
  • The organization must submit the above information in an interactive data file.

Annual SEC cyber-reporting requirements

As mentioned, the final rules also require public companies to disclose their approaches to cyber-risk management, strategy and governance in annual reports. They must describe risk management and strategy and risk governance on Form 10-K.

For risk management and strategy, organizations must include the following:

  • Processes for assessment, identification and management of material cyber-risks.
  • Material impact and likely material impact of active cybersecurity threats on business strategy, business operations and financial conditions.
  • Material impact and likely material impact of previous cybersecurity incidents on business strategy, business operations and financial conditions.

For risk governance, organizations must describe the following:

Each organization should provide enough detail to enable a reasonable investor to understand the company's cybersecurity risk profile and how it might affect the business.

Reporting must be done in an interactive data file using inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language.

Requirements for foreign private issuers

The current rules require foreign private issuers (FPIs) to make comparable disclosures on Form 6-K for material cybersecurity incidents and on Form 20-F for cybersecurity risk management, strategy and governance practices.

An FPI is a foreign issuer, other than a foreign government, that has the following:

  • Most of its securities held by U.S. residents.
  • A majority of its executives, assets and business operations located in the U.S.

Summary of SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules

Item Summary description of the disclosure requirement
Form 8-K Item 1.05 -- Material cybersecurity incidents
  • Registrants must disclose any cybersecurity incident they determine to be material, describing the following:
    • Nature, scope and timing.
    • Impact or reasonably likely impact.
  • Registrants must file a Form 8-K Item 1.05 within four business days of determining an incident was material.

    Note: A registrant can delay filing if the United States attorney general determines immediate disclosure would pose a substantial risk to national security or public safety.
  • Registrants must amend any prior Form 8-K Item 1.05 to disclose any information called for in Item 1.05(a) that was not determined or was unavailable at the time of the initial Form 8-K filing.
Regulation S-K Item 106(b) -- Risk management and strategy
  • Registrants must describe their processes, if any, for the assessment, identification and management of material risks from cybersecurity threats, as well as describe whether any risks from cybersecurity threats have materially affected or are reasonably likely to materially affect their business strategy, results of operations or financial condition.
Regulation S-K Item 106(c) -- Governance
  • Registrants must describe the following:
    • The board's oversight of risks from cybersecurity threats.
    • Management's role in assessing and managing material risks from cybersecurity threats.
Form 20-F
  • FPIs must describe the following:
    • The board's oversight of risks from cybersecurity threats.
    • Management's role in assessing and managing material risks from cybersecurity threats.
Form 6-K
  • FPIs must furnish information on material cybersecurity incidents that they disclose or otherwise publicize in a foreign jurisdiction, to any stock exchange or to security holders.

Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

Paul Kirvan, FBCI, CISA, is an independent consultant and technical writer with more than 35 years of experience in business continuity, disaster recovery, resilience, cybersecurity, GRC, telecom and technical writing.

Dig Deeper on Compliance

Part of: SEC cyber regulations

Article 1 of 3
Up Next
SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, with checklist

Public companies must regularly share information about their cybersecurity practices and disclose details of material cyberincidents. Learn how to comply.