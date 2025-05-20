Best practices for board-level cybersecurity oversight

In an era of escalating digital threats, the corporate board finds itself under increasing pressure to provide meaningful cybersecurity oversight.

Since 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has mandated that public companies disclose their board-level cybersecurity oversight practices in annual filings, underscoring the fact that cyber-risk is now a fundamental aspect of corporate governance. To meet these obligations effectively, boards must establish clear governance structures, engage proactively with cybersecurity leaders and integrate cyber-resilience into broader business strategies.

SEC to boards: Cybersecurity oversight matters The SEC's Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance and Incident Disclosure rules require public companies to detail the following cybersecurity oversight practices. Board-level cybersecurity responsibilities Companies must specify whether a committee, subcommittee or individual board member is responsible for cybersecurity oversight. Many organizations delegate this duty to the audit committee, risk committee or a dedicated cybersecurity subcommittee. At Nemertes Research, we usually see clients assign oversight responsibilities to the risk committee -- which is appropriate, as cybersecurity directly impacts business risk, not just IT risk. Frequency of cybersecurity discussions Boards must disclose how often they review cyber-risk matters and how frequently they meet with their CISOs. Best practices suggest CISOs and boards should meet quarterly, with ad hoc meetings during significant cyberincidents. The committee responsible for cybersecurity oversight -- e.g., the risk committee -- should discuss cybersecurity issues at least monthly. Cybersecurity's role in business strategy and risk management Boards must demonstrate how they evaluate cybersecurity risks in the context of mergers, acquisitions, supply chain management and digital transformation initiatives. Approach cyber-risk as an integral part of corporate strategy and enterprise risk management, rather than treating it in isolation. Approach cyber-risk as an integral part of enterprise risk management and corporate strategy, rather than treating it in isolation. That said, it's best to establish a direct reporting line between the CISO and someone other than the chief risk officer. A conflict of interest arises when one person has responsibility for both assessing risk and mitigating it. Incident awareness and response protocols Corporate directors must outline how they become aware of cybersecurity incidents and emerging risks. For example, boards might rely on real-time security event dashboards, periodic threat intelligence briefings and established protocols that dictate when and how cybersecurity teams inform them of active incidents. The good news is that many tools on the market today make it easy to generate and access such information.