U.S. doesn't need a new AI regulator, experts argue

A fear that AI may be as dangerous as nuclear warfare is spurring demands for federal oversight, which could include establishing a distinct federal body tasked with AI regulation. But some experts contend creating an AI regulator could be a mistake.

The idea of establishing a federal AI regulator was discussed during OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's testimony in front of a Senate committee in May. Following Altman's testimony, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., introduced a bill to create a new agency to oversee AI and digital platforms.

The Biden administration is exploring AI regulation. It has asked for public input on what standards and regulations are needed for the technology, but it has yet to move forward on measures like creating a separate regulatory body for AI. That is something experts argued against during the Center for Data Innovation's recent web panel.

"I'm not in favor of the idea of an AI regulator that regulates models or technologies or algorithms," said Ben Schneiderman, a professor in the department of computer science at the University of Maryland.

Regulating AI with existing laws, agencies Schneiderman said he's not against regulation, but the goal should be to regulate the outcomes, not the technology itself. In terms of outcomes, that could mean ensuring AI algorithms don't discriminate in employment, housing and finance. "What we want to do is make AI that people feel in control of," he said during the panel. To do that, instead of creating one overarching AI regulator, Schneiderman said existing agencies -- the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and others -- are well-placed to act against companies using AI that violate existing consumer protection laws. Multiple enforcement agencies, including the FTC, recently warned businesses that AI is not immune to consumer protection laws. The federal government has 2.1 million civilian employees, 50 independent regulatory bodies and 430 different federal departments. "It is crazy to think that nobody there is paying any attention to AI," said Adam Thierer, a senior fellow at R Street Institute, during the panel. Agencies are already pursuing AI cases, such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's open proceeding on employment hiring algorithms, he said. "Almost every agency today is looking at how AI, machine learning and robotics affects their agency and their authority," he said.