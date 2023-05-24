White House seeks public comment on national AI strategy

The White House wants public input to develop a national strategy on artificial intelligence -- including what standards and regulations are needed, and whether AI will help or hurt the economy.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) issued a request for information (RFI) Tuesday on national priorities for AI covering a range of issues from the benefits of AI to how to mitigate AI risks. Indeed, the first question in the RFI asks about what specific measures, including standards and regulations, might be needed to ensure AI is both safely developed and deployed. Alongside the RFI, the OSTP also updated the National AI R&D Strategic Plan outlining federal AI investments.

The RFI is asking the right questions amid the recent surge in the popularity of AI, Forrester Research analyst Brandon Purcell said. New AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT have resulted in the rapid adoption and implementation of the technology along with growing concerns about the generation of misinformation and inaccurate information.

"The White House -- and the government in general -- is grappling with the acceleration in AI advancements just as the private sector is," Purcell said.