White House begins inquiry of employee monitoring practices

Editor's note: This story was updated May 3, 2023.

The White House wants to know how businesses use employee monitoring systems and is appealing to workers to supply information about their employers' technology and practices.

They can comment directly and anonymously about their experiences through June 15 at the Regulations.gov. A docket to collect comments was made available Wednesday. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is undertaking this information collection.

The request for experiential data from the Biden administration came Monday -- and was not out of the blue. The U.S. Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights issued last year was designed to guide businesses and organizations on how to deploy AI ethically and states that workers "should be free from unchecked surveillance."

Employers are increasingly using automated systems to monitor, manage, and evaluate their workers. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

The White House request for information (RFI) noted that employers "are increasingly using automated systems to monitor, manage, and evaluate their workers." It is also seeking input from employers and vendors, and the information gathered will be used for planning and strategy development.

The RFI said employee monitoring systems can track workers' location, pace or quality of work, communications, interactions with other workers or customers, and computer activity. They use various techniques to do this, "ranging from software on workers' computers to dedicated electronic devices that workers wear or carry on their person."