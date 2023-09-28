Redefining DEX: Is user sentiment a requirement?

A while back, I wrote an article describing digital employee experience, or DEX, right after the concept was introduced to me. I described DEX as having three core tenets: monitoring, automated remediation and user sentiment.

Since then, I've had many conversations with vendors in and around DEX, and I've come to the realization that one feature is keeping some potentially viable platforms out of the discussion: user sentiment. Some vendors just don't have it, while others don't see the need from their customers. Regardless, there appears to be a growing -- and I think maybe valid -- perspective that it's not expressly needed to deliver DEX.

In addition to vendors, I've spoken at length with trusted industry experts and customers about this. While some believe the user sentiment can simply be another data point, there is concern that it can also introduce anomalous data or draw attention to minor or even irrelevant issues that they might not have noticed before.

For example, if the system sees performance metrics that are outside the ranges deemed acceptable and asks the user if they're experiencing issues, the concern is that the users will start looking for and finding issues -- even if they weren't having any. It's like going to a doctor who says, "Hmm, you're 50 now. Be on the lookout for joint pain." Of course, you're going to find joint pain after that.