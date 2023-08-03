Lawmakers seek to restrict 'bossware'



The nearly unfettered ability of businesses to use employee monitoring tech is under scrutiny. The White House and Senate Democratic leadership are gearing up for legislation that would put some restraints on using these tools.

Employee monitoring tech, sometimes referred to as bossware, is getting more sophisticated as AI-enabled analytics mature. It's a growing market that's raising concerns from workforce organizations and should be a focus for HR, which may not be aware of what tech is being used in the enterprise.

One employee monitoring technology that some see as especially intrusive is emotion AI. These are technologies "that purport to measure emotional states and vocal characteristics" of workers and "are more likely to assign negative emotional states when analyzing women and people of color," according to the Center for Democracy and Technology, American Civil Liberties Union, United Auto Workers and more than 10 other organizations in response to a request for feedback on workplace monitoring.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is preparing to introduce a comprehensive AI regulation bill likely to include some restrictions on bossware. In a speech last month at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, he asked, "How do we make sure AI isn't used to exploit workers or encourage racial bias in hiring?"

Mark Goldstein, an employment attorney at Reed Smith LLP in New York, advised that, "Employers should be prepared that there will be some limits" on employee monitoring. Whether those limits will be something like a requirement to notify employees or something broader is unclear. What is certain is that "this issue will only continue to get traction," he said.

Some issues raised by critics of bossware center on the data and how it's shared and stored.