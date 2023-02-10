Employee monitoring notification laws gain steam

Informing employees of electronic communication monitoring is widely considered a best practice for HR. But employee monitoring notification is not necessarily required by law, prompting a growing wave of state-by-state bills mandating written notice to workers.

Among the proponents of these laws is Illinois State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, a Chicago Democrat, who introduced legislation late last month requiring employers to provide notice of electronic monitoring.

"The workplace has definitely shifted post-pandemic," Feigenholtz said in an interview. More employers are using technology to monitor workers, and this law is a "way for us to manage the workplace in its new form," she said.

In Congress this month, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) introduced the Stop Spying Bosses Act requiring employers to inform employees of monitoring. It also prohibits the collection of "sensitive" data, such as data collected when employees are not at work or involving union organizing.

Lawmaker interest in employee monitoring notification corresponds with the shift to remote work. One of the most consequential laws for employers is the California Privacy Rights Act, which was introduced in 2020 and took effect Jan. 1. The state law is considered an extension of the California Consumer Privacy Act to employees.

California now gives employee data "the same sort of treatment as consumer information," said Nannina Angioni, a labor and employment attorney at Kaedian LLP in Los Angeles.

It's common courtesy to let your employees know 'I have the right to do this.' Karen YoungFounder and president, HR Resolutions

Under this law, employers have to give notice of monitoring, explain how they are protecting employee data, and give employees the right to eliminate or delete their data if they don't want the company to continue to retain it, Angioni said.

Employees have no right to privacy According to legal experts, employees using employer-owned PCs and other equipment have no right to privacy. But it's a gray area whether employers should inform employees of any monitoring. When it comes to employee monitoring, "it's common courtesy to let your employees know 'I have the right to do this,'" said Karen Young, founder and president of HR Resolutions, a consulting firm in Harrisburg, Pa. She said the notification should be in an employee handbook or other employee onboarding documents, but employers must also take additional steps if they monitor employees. A company that, for instance, conducts spot checks on employee communications to ensure employees "are communicating properly with clients" should apply those checks uniformly, according to Young. She said that if an employer singles out employees for spot checks, the employer could be accused of bias. Vermont lawmakers introduced an employee monitoring notification bill last month. Notification laws have already been approved in Connecticut, Delaware and New York. The increase in remote work has also raised interest in tools that measure employee productivity. In his argument for his legislation, Casey cited these tools as one of the reasons for an employee monitoring notification law. The progress of employee notification laws in the U.S.