Responsible AI helps reduce ethical, legal risks

Ethical issues surrounding the use of artificial intelligence is seeing a resurgence with advancements such as ChatGPT that should serve as a reminder for enterprises to focus on responsible AI use.

That's according to experts at MIT Technology Review's annual EmTech Digital event this week, which included a focus on the legal ramifications of AI and how to incorporate responsible AI into business operations. The Biden administration also focused on responsible AI this week by taking action to promote responsible AI innovation.

As use of generative AI increases, it's particularly important for businesses to pay attention to current lawsuits and developing regulations, said Regina Sam Penti, partner at global law firm Ropes and Gray. AI developers like Stability AI are increasingly facing lawsuits for the use of data in their AI models. Stability AI offers an AI tool called Stable Diffusion that creates images from text, and it bases the images it creates on real artist's work, triggering several copyright lawsuits.

Involving the legal system could result in a slow-down in development and deployment as companies are forced to pause and assess the risk of using data from certain sources, she said.

While it's the AI developers that are facing liability for these issues now, businesses should also approach AI system implementation with caution and pay attention to contract negotiations with AI developers to mitigate risks.

"Nearly all the cases we've seen are targeted at the creators of these systems because they have to deal with the use of data and the training of these models," Penti said during a discussion on the legal ramifications of AI. "If you're out there and creating these systems, you are likely to face some liability, especially if you're using large amounts of data."