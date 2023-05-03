Problems with generative AI for firms such as JPMorgan Chase

For consumers who have started using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT in large numbers, a big part of the allure of the new technology is its usability.

However, many enterprises must use such generative AI tools cautiously to avoid regulatory and compliance problems.

"There are certain administrative functions where it might make sense to have generative AI involved, and then there are certain ones that involve more sensitive decision-making, more discriminatory decision-making ... where you might want to be more conscious," said Regina Sam Penti, partner at the Ropes & Gray law firm, during a streamed panel discussion at the MIT Technology Review's EmTech Digital 2023 conference on May 2.

Highly regulated industries, such as finance and healthcare, have long had to exercise restraint when using AI tools and technologies.

Organizations that use AI technology have also in recent years been dealing with stepped-up regulatory activity by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has started to look for violations of laws such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act by the improper use of AI.

While most existing laws and regulations don't explicitly mention AI bias or other problems, the FTC has targeted some organizations that have used biased or unexplainable algorithms in handling consumer credit, employment, housing and insurance.

Representatives from JPMorgan Chase and law firm Ropes & Gray speak about the challenges of generative AI.

Challenge for regulated industries Considering the tighter regulatory environment, it's not surprising that enterprises in highly regulated industries have been slow to incorporate generative AI tools such as ChatGPT from Microsoft partner OpenAI or Google's Bard into their systems. However, even healthcare providers and financial firms that deal with massive volumes of sensitive data can't ignore the excitement about and popularity of these large language models (LLMs). For instance, ChatGPT has outpaced other innovative AI technologies at the moment and already reached more than 100 million active users. While some might be tempted to incorporate the technology right away, faster is not always better because of potential problems with the technology. Organizations in highly regulated industries should consider using the tools in controlled environments so that they're able to mitigate risk better, Penti said. Still, there are many problems with generative AI that keep specific industries from implementing some form of it right away. For example, the models tend to be nondeterministic and will likely produce different results with each question or query, which can create risks in the decision-making process. The models are also only updated sporadically. For instance, ChatGPT is still only updated to 2021. Moreover, generative AI systems often can be wrong and spit out false information. Many users have tried to manage those problems with prompt engineering -- an attempt to fine-tune questions or data input in the models -- but hackers are already misusing that. Finally, cost is a factor for not only those in highly regulated industries, but for all enterprises and organizations. For example, ChatGPT is available with Microsoft Azure, so those considering it might have to integrate with Azure, which can be costly.