Explainable AI systems build trust, mitigate regulatory risk

Building a trusted artificial intelligence system starts with explaining why the AI system reaches certain decisions. Explainable AI goes a long way toward addressing not only trust issues within a business, but regulatory concerns as well.

According to research conducted by analyst firm Forrester Research, many business leaders have concerns about AI usage, specifically generative AI, which has grown in popularity since OpenAI's ChatGPT release in 2022.

AI has a trust problem, Forrester analyst Brandon Purcell said, which is why the technology needs explainability to foster accountability. Explainability is a set of techniques businesses can use to ensure stakeholders understand how AI systems arrive at their outputs.

"Explainability builds trust," Purcell said at the recent Forrester Technology and Innovation Summit in Austin, Texas. "And when people, especially employees, trust AI systems, they're far more likely to use them."

Implementing an explainable AI system will not only help foster use and trust within a business, but also mitigate regulatory risk, Purcell said.

Explainability is a key component of regulatory compliance, particularly with laws like the EU AI Act. Forrester analyst Alla Valente said it's crucial that businesses focus on measures like explainable AI to meet new AI laws and requirements, and not fall short of existing data privacy regulations.

"Make sure that your AI efforts have accountability, responsibility, trust and security," Valente said during the Forrester summit. "Don't look for regulators to set those standards, because that is your absolute minimum."

Purcell said explainable AI will look different depending on the AI model a business is using: predictive, generative or agentic.