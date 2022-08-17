A hyper personalized AI platform for community finance

A partnership between an AI vendor and a financial educational technology company aims to help financial institutions take the guesswork out of community financial campaigns.

On August 16, CognitiveScale -- an AI vendor that specializes in hyper personalization -- joined forces with DeepTarget, a self-described fin-ed-tech company, to introduce a new digital experience platform (DXP). Using CognitiveScale’s Cortex AI technology, the DXP enables community financial institutions (CFIs) to predict whether consumers will purchase a financial product within a 30-day period, among other things.

CFIs -- credit unions, banks and funds that serve economically distressed communities -- also can use the DXP to create predictive campaigns for lending and fee-based products for CFIs.

CognitiveScale’s Cortex AI platform is aimed at data scientists, developers and business users. Developers have access to different data models and can construct different models in a low-code environment. Meanwhile, data scientists can create data sources, and business users can use the platform to create AI-based marketing campaigns by establishing the goal of the business and suggesting the best ways to accomplish that goal.

Verticalization of AI CognitiveScale’s collaboration with DeepTarget represents the recent trend of AI vendors pursuing business arrangements with other software vendors in individual markets, said Brandon Purcell, an analyst at Forrester. Vendors are no longer just creating generic AI products for enterprises. Instead, a verticalization of AI is underway in which AI systems are made for specific industries, Purcell said. While CognitiveScale develops a predictive analytics system for enterprises, DeepTarget has deep expertise with CFIs. This partnership enables DeepTarget to create specific products addressing the challenges CFIs might face such as customer conversion and long-term profitability. “A lot of the machine learning vendors are missing the piece of ‘okay, we've created these great AI models now what do we do with them?’ ” Purcell said. “That question can only be answered in the context of the industry you're working in.”