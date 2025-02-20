Sitecore, Adobe update customer data platforms

In a broad platform update, Sitecore continues to infuse generative AI into marketing, website design and customer data platform tools and workflows. Adobe also updated its CDP with a data clean room for anonymized marketing.

Sitecore, whose digital experience platform (DXP) includes web development and design, marketing, A/B testing and numerous other applications and services, added generative AI tools to create text and visual content variants tailored for different marketing campaign audiences. Also included in this week's update are workflows to integrate GenAI agents and marketing productivity tools to more quickly tune up marketing campaigns and generate content.

The company continues to invest in what it calls "brand-aware AI" features, which set rules for its AI creations to stay within a brand and sub-brand's guidelines. AI can consider preset tones of voice, do-and-don't-type rules and visual guidelines, and apply them to content creation and customer chatbot conversations.

Brand-aware AI is foundational to the Sitecore DXP, said Roger Connolly, chief product officer at Sitecore.

"It's going to kind of complement all of our portfolio products as we move forward; it's not just specifically for our [content management system]," Connolly said. "It's going to also be in our content operations products and our [digital asset management] products. It will help customers take control of their content in a pretty precarious time, with the acceleration of generative AI-created content."

Sitecore's latest update enables AI-assisted workflows for work planning.

The platform update also includes GenAI tools for its CDP, which summarize web behavioral data trends on both aggregate and individual levels.

CDP vendors are starting with GenAI, spotting trends and delivering insights that can either inform the next marketing campaign or enhance one-to-one marketing personalization, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute.

"It's not a direct customer interaction, so you're not at risk of the system putting out some stupid message that gets you in trouble," Raab said. "It's more analysis and work to understand what's in the data -- and check that the system got it right and that it's a useful insight -- and that it's not just some random correlation that has no particular business value."