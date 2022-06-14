Adobe adds CDP functionality for B2B use cases

The Adobe customer data platform, which planted its flag in the B2C market, is moving deeper into B2B space with its latest feature release.

With Segment Match, Adobe CDP users can share customer data with partners, also known as second-party data, and combine it to create new marketing segments for joint promotions while maintaining privacy for consumers, said Ryan Fleisch, head of Real-Time CDP and Audience Manager product marketing at Adobe.

Technology to support joint promotions -- such as an airline and a credit-card company pooling customer data to jointly promote a sale or financing offer -- has been around for years, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute.

Putting together two companies' data in a privacy-controlled sandbox with supporting technologies to maintain privacy compliance such as homomorphic encryption -- called a "data clean room" -- is commonly practiced by companies selling ads, such as Google, Amazon and Facebook. Some CDPs also have the capability to set up data clean rooms.

"That's what to do when it comes to privacy-safe ways of sharing data," Raab said. "Usually, both parties contribute the data, and the analysis of encrypted data still gives a true result of the size of the mutually created market segment, which is intriguing to think about."

With Segment Match, users can apply familiar Adobe data governance and consent tools to commingle data with partners without cookies, instead using identifiers contained within their data sets collected from multiple digital channels.

Adobe also released AI-powered predictive lead and account scoring for its Real-Time CDP B2B and B2P (Business-to-Person) Editions. AI lead scoring has been table stakes for sales teams using CRM and marketers using most other CDPs for a long time.

Adobe is playing a bit of catch-up here to reach parity with CDP competitors and vie for B2B customers, Raab said. That is understandable, as Adobe's CDP has been available for only three years, compared with more mature CDPs such as Segment, which was released in 2011.