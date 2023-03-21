Adobe and RainFocus pair for more data insight at events

Adobe will bring event marketing technology into its customer data platform through a partnership with RainFocus, unveiled on Tuesday, to boost marketing relevancy and personalization at events.

The CX software giant integrated RainFocus' event marketing platform into its customer data platform, the AI-supported Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), for Adobe customers to easily track users' data whether they attend events in person or online.

The vendors showcased the integration at Adobe's annual user conference, Adobe Summit, which is being held this week in Las Vegas and virtually. In addition Adobe is using the RainFocus platform at the conference.

"Unified events -- real life, virtual, hybrid -- are a perfect opportunity to showcase the benefits for real-time analytics and the latest AI-infused features of the Adobe Experience Platform and the Creative Cloud," said Opus Research analyst Dan Miller.

Following the data RainFocus' platform tracks attendees' engagement with a company's various events and aggregates the data. AEP then consumes and organizes that data, enabling customers to wield it for analytics and visualize users' digital experiences. With this partnership Adobe and RainFocus hope to produce, at scale, more relevant and personalized experiences for each user, according to the vendors. "Bringing together Adobe and RainFocus capabilities in an integrated platform will bring more end-to-end understanding of conference attendees for more targeted nurturing in real time," said Valoir analyst Rebecca Wettemann. "This is a natural step as companies try to get more accurate ROI data from various events, both in person and virtual." In the past, events' executions, deliveries and engagements were isolated to a specific event rather than integrated into users' data profiles, according to RainFocus CEO JR Sherman. RainFocus' data collection and aggregation tools take advantage of user participation that occurs at events to analyze users' proclivities. These event attendees "exhibit preferences and behaviors, and they consume content and they network with people," Sherman said. "At the end of that, a spreadsheet is created, and it's sent over to marketing. And they look at the digital marketing campaigns and say, 'Yes, we can put these folks into these campaigns.'" RainFocus' platform tracks attendees' engagement with a company's various events and aggregates the data. AEP then consumes and organizes that data, letting customers wield it for analytics and to visualize users' digital experiences. This partnership makes use of the data generated at numerous types of events to better understand customers, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. "Far too often, events -- and the attendee data they generate -- are left to languish in traditional stacks and systems," Miller said. "They are often considered part of a lead journey and relegated to a workflow in CRM. Or they are reviewed in a silo and not incorporated into any long-term or lasting journey orchestration." "While most large conference or event platforms integrate directly into a CRM system, this RainFocus/Adobe pairing integrates data across the CX landscape," she added.