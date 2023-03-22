Getty Images
Adobe unveils new collaboration tool for marketing teams
The CX giant revealed new technology for faster workflows between marketing, product, and data teams to collaborate on marketing campaigns in its new Product Analytics platform.
Adobe on Tuesday unveiled a new marketing collaboration tool called Side by Side designed to help marketers, product teams and data teams unify their efforts while working on the same data sets.
Side by Side will live in Adobe's new platform, Product Analytics, revealed on March 21 at the Adobe Summit 2023 conference in Las Vegas. Some Side by Side features are available now and some could become part of the final product that Adobe plans to roll out in the future.
Deeper analysis for marketers
Built in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), Adobe Product Analytics is aimed at product managers and data scientists, providing insights to create better digital experiences and grow product leads. Since Product Analytics resides in AEP, its insights track the whole customer journey, Anil Chakravarthy, digital experience business president at Adobe, said during a conference keynote.
In the current retail environment, there is more pressure to track customers' behavior online as that’s where they tend to go first when deciding on a product or service, Chakravarthy said.
"Buyers now expect to conduct the research digitally," he said. "And they want to engage with companies on their terms at the time that they want to do it."
Within Adobe Product Analytics, product and data experts can work together to uncover patterns in customer engagement and detect trends in the market.
"This product lead growth is huge in advancing customer engagement and retention, which are the critical elements of experienced lead growth," Chakravarthy said.
Easier collaboration between colleagues
Adobe's goal with Side by Side is to gel project workflows between team members by easing digital communication and permissions between various groups.
Side by Side enables a company's data, marketing and product teams to access and collaborate on the same data sets.
Such collaboration technology for product analytics is welcome for product marketing teams, said Futurum analyst Daniel Newman.
"With the scale and cross-matrix utilization of content, the ability to collaborate in real time within the analytics environment is ever more critical for managing everything from performance to budget management," he said.
Side by Side includes a new chat box, to promote real-time communication on projects. Likewise, it enables users operating multiple cursors from different computers to perform tasks on the same project to enable faster collaboration. It also enables in-sync report updates.
"As we continue to see content volume and digital experiences scale, the ability to accurately measure performance across the media mix becomes paramount," Newman said
"Furthermore, the real-time ability to collaborate across the organization with high data integrity acts as an enabler to tie threads together between creative and analytical teams to ultimately be able to attribute and successfully measure content and media performance," he added.
Most of the features in Side by Side are available now as part of Product Analytics, but some of them, particularly the live chat/co-editing feature, are not in the product roadmap yet but likely to become part of Side by Side eventually, according to an Adobe spokesperson.
The Adobe conference is also streaming live sessions for a remote audience.
Mary Reines is a news writer covering customer experience and unified communications for TechTarget Editorial. Before TechTarget, Reines was arts editor at the Marblehead Reporter.