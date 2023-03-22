Adobe unveils new collaboration tool for marketing teams

Adobe on Tuesday unveiled a new marketing collaboration tool called Side by Side designed to help marketers, product teams and data teams unify their efforts while working on the same data sets.

Side by Side will live in Adobe's new platform, Product Analytics, revealed on March 21 at the Adobe Summit 2023 conference in Las Vegas. Some Side by Side features are available now and some could become part of the final product that Adobe plans to roll out in the future.

Deeper analysis for marketers Built in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), Adobe Product Analytics is aimed at product managers and data scientists, providing insights to create better digital experiences and grow product leads. Since Product Analytics resides in AEP, its insights track the whole customer journey, Anil Chakravarthy, digital experience business president at Adobe, said during a conference keynote. In the current retail environment, there is more pressure to track customers' behavior online as that’s where they tend to go first when deciding on a product or service, Chakravarthy said. "Buyers now expect to conduct the research digitally," he said. "And they want to engage with companies on their terms at the time that they want to do it." Within Adobe Product Analytics, product and data experts can work together to uncover patterns in customer engagement and detect trends in the market. "This product lead growth is huge in advancing customer engagement and retention, which are the critical elements of experienced lead growth," Chakravarthy said.