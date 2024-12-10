The top 15 event marketing tools

In-person event attendance is growing, and many organizations plan to coordinate more events moving forward.

Yet, events involve a lot of moving parts. In addition to the in-person experience, many organizers also manage virtual components. This complexity can require functionality across five key software types: CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, social media management platforms, project management tools and integration tools.

Marketers can explore top vendors across these categories to help them choose the right systems for their event marketing needs. The tools selected for this list received top marks from analyst firms and users on G2. All tools on this list are web-based and only require a web browser, such as Chrome, Edge or Safari, and a stable internet connection.

CRM systems CRM systems can track interactions with attendees, sponsors and vendors. They can also help marketers glean insights into attendee behavior and preferences. HubSpot HubSpot's CRM system offers a suite of tools for marketing, customer service and content management (CM). Its key components include the following: Marketing Hub. Tools for email marketing, social media management and CM.

. Tools for customer feedback management and knowledge base creation. CMS Hub. A content management system (CMS) to create and manage websites. Marketing Hub can track event registrations, send automated reminders to attendees and analyze event performance. Brands can also use CMS Hub to create websites for their events. Users can integrate HubSpot with third-party tools, such as Eventbrite for additional registration features or Zoom to facilitate virtual events. HubSpot also offers AI for advanced automation. HubSpot's basic CRM software plan is free, with additional costs to add on any of the Hubs. Pricing for the Marketing Hub Starter tier and Starter Customer Platform is $15 per user monthly. The Professional tier is $800 and Enterprise is $3,600, both monthly. The vendor also offers a free plan for up to two users. Salesforce Salesforce's CRM system breaks its functionality into different Clouds, which include the following: Sales Cloud. Tools for lead management and customer interaction tracking.

Marketing automation platforms Marketing automation systems let event organizers automate campaigns and maintain consistent engagement with potential attendees. ActiveCampaign ActiveCampaign offers features to automate email campaigns, create visual customer journey maps and score leads. Its event management capabilities include features like automatic text reminders, automated customer service responses and personalized discounts. It also offers the ability to split-test up to five emails simultaneously. Pricing for the Starter plan is $15, Plus is $49, Pro is $79 and Enterprise is $145, all monthly. ActiveCampaign also offers a free 14-day trial. Mailchimp Intuit's Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform that lets users manage omnichannel campaigns. Key features include customizable email templates, customer segmentation capabilities and campaign analytics tools. Mailchimp also integrates with social media platforms and Google Ads to help users manage campaigns across platforms. Event organizers can use the platform's segmentation capabilities to automate personalized outreach, such as event reminders and early bird coupons, to audiences. Mailchimp also lets users create landing pages and registration forms to advertise their events, sell tickets and collect customer data. Pricing for Mailchimp's Essentials plan is $13, Standard is $20 and Premium is $350, all monthly for 500 contacts. The Essentials and Standard plans come with free 14-day trials, and the vendor offers a free plan with a limit of 500 contacts and 1,000 monthly email sends. Marketo Engage Adobe's Marketo Engage, formerly Marketo, is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that measures audience engagement. Its main components include the following: A lead database that integrates with CRM systems.

Smart campaign features for automation and personalization. Its event management capabilities include integration with third-party event platforms to help manage registrations, reminders and follow-ups. It also offers AI capabilities for analytics and personalization. Pricing for each tier -- Growth, Select, Prime and Ultimate -- is available upon request.

Social media management tools Social media management tools support real-time interaction with attendees and help marketers distribute content across various social media platforms. Buffer Buffer is a tool that lets users manage different social media accounts from a central dashboard. Its main features include content scheduling and analytics tools. It also offers audience engagement features that let users respond to comments and messages directly on the platform. For event management, users can schedule posts in advance, track event engagement and analyze event-related content performance. Users can also integrate the platform with editing tools, such as Canva, to design graphics and videos for social media directly in Buffer. Pricing for Buffer's Essentials tier is $5 and the Team tier is $10, both monthly and for one channel. The Agency tier is $100 monthly for 10 channels. Buffer also offers a free trial and a free plan with limited scheduling and analytics features. Hootsuite Hootsuite is another social media management platform that lets users publish content across multiple social media networks from a central hub. Its main components include content scheduling, monitoring to track mentions and keywords, and analytics to measure the performance of posts. Event organizers can use Hootsuite to create event pages, promote events and engage with attendees. The tool's OwlyWriter feature helps marketers create post captions and hashtags. Hootsuite also offers integrated Canva templates to help marketers design graphics and videos from within the platform. Pricing for the Professional tier is $99 and the Team tier is $249, both monthly. Pricing for the Enterprise tier is available upon request. The vendor also offers free 30-day trials. Sprout Social Sprout Social is a social media management and intelligence platform that helps users schedule and analyze social media activities across various platforms. Its main components include the following: A smart inbox to manage messages from multiple social media platforms in one place.

Analytics and reporting tools to track campaign and post performances. For event management, Sprout Social assists with scheduling and promoting events on social media. It helps marketers engage with attendees and offers generative AI support to draft posts. Pricing for the Standard tier is $199, Professional is $299 and Advanced is $399, all per user monthly. Pricing for the Enterprise tier is available upon request. The vendor offers a 30-day free trial for new users.

Project management tools Project management tools help organize and manage tasks and deadlines. They also assist with team collaboration and resource management. Asana Asana is a work management platform that can help brands manage and streamline workflows. The platform's main features include the following: Organizes work into shared projects as lists or Kanban boards, which are tools to help users visually track workflows.

Creates custom fields to track and sort data. To streamline event management, Asana offers templates for different event types and can track crucial event details. It also includes AI-driven task management features and integrates with third-party tools, such as Zoom, Slack and Eventbright. Pricing for Asana's Starter plan is $10.99 and the Advanced plan is $24.99, both per user monthly. The vendor also offers a free plan for small teams. Monday.com Monday.com is a work management system that includes boards to organize information, automated workflows and integration with other platforms. For event management, it offers budget planning tools, registration capabilities and project scheduling templates. It also offers customizable workflow templates to improve collaboration and ensure event teams complete tasks on time. Pricing for the Basic tier is $9, Standard is $12 and Pro is $19, all per user monthly. Pricing for the Enterprise tier is available upon request. Users can sign up for a free 14-day trial, and the vendor also offers a free basic plan. Trello Trello is a project management tool that helps teams visualize, organize and track their work. Its key features include the following: Boards to visually represent projects.

Cards that represent different tasks or ideas. Event organizers can use Trello to create boards for each event and use cards to manage specific tasks, such as booking venues or sending invitations. The tool offers a timeline view to visualize tasks over time and syncs with third-party calendars. Pricing for the Standard plan is $5 and Premium is $10, both per user monthly. The Enterprise tier starts at $17.50 per user monthly for 50 users. Trello also offers a free trial and a free basic plan.