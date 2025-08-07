9 sales pipeline management tools

Organizations often struggle to maintain consistent sales momentum, as sales reps get bogged down in manual work and nonselling activities, like data entry and administrative work.

CRM software and sales pipeline tools help alleviate the administrative burden and improve sales productivity, forecasting and final sales results. Capabilities like automation and workflows can improve efficiency and give teams more time to close deals.

Sales leaders and business owners looking to make smarter software investments should examine the following sales pipeline tools. When selecting a tool, organizations must consider their team's size, deal volume, required integrations and budget.

The tools selected for this list received top marks from analyst firms and users on G2 and are listed alphabetically. All tools are cloud-based and compatible with most major web browsers, such as Chrome and Edge, unless noted otherwise.

1. Close Geared toward high-velocity sales teams, Close is a CRM software tool that includes calling, emailing, texting and automation in a single platform. Its core components consist of the following: Power Dialer, which automatically calls leads back to back from a list.

Smart Views, which filter lead lists for segmenting follow-up.

Email sequences, which can be used for timed and personalized drip nurturing. In 2025, Close introduced AI-generated call summaries and objection tracking. While Close works with most major browsers, the company indicates Chrome is preferred. It also offers desktop and mobile apps. Support offerings include a knowledge base and email. Close pricing is split into three tiers: Essentials, Growth and Scale. When billed annually, Essentials starts at $35, Growth at $99 and Scale at $139, all per seat monthly. Each tier also offers a 14-day free trial.

2. Freshworks Freshsales Designed for SMBs, Freshworks Freshsales is CRM software that includes AI-based deal insights, automation features and native phone/email integration. Its core components consist of the following: Freddy AI to score leads, recommend actions and summarize deal risk.

Visual pipeline that consists of a drag-and-drop board with real-time updates and progress bars.

Built-in phone/email so sales reps can make calls, record notes and track emails within the program. Freshsales also introduced Freddy AI Copilot, which helps users draft emails and offers improved mobile dashboards. Support options include a knowledge base, training and certification, a user community, and a contact for phone and email questions. Freshsales pricing is split into three tiers: Growth, Pro and Enterprise. When billed annually, Growth starts at $9, Pro at $39 and Enterprise at $59, all per user monthly. Each tier also offers a 21-day free trial. Freshsales also offers a free plan for teams of three users. CRM and sales automation tools can guide teams through the sales pipeline.

3. HubSpot Sales Hub HubSpot Sales Hub is a CRM and sales pipeline tool with support for lead tracking, email automation and advanced analytics. Its core components consist of the following: Pipelines and deal stages, which are customizable visual boards with drag-and-drop updates.

Sequences, which is an automated multistep email and task flow feature to help sales reps nurture deals.

Reporting dashboards that include real-time pipeline analytics, forecasting and deal health scores. Updated versions added AI-driven deal insights and more forecasting accuracy elements. In addition to its compatibility with modern browsers, HubSpot Sales Hub also offers mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. Sales Hub pricing is broken up into tiers for individuals and small teams, as well as tiers for businesses and enterprises. The tiers for individuals and small teams are Free Tools; Sales Hub Starter at $9; Starter Customer Platform also at $9; and Sales Hub Professional at $90 -- all per seat monthly when billed annually. The tiers for businesses and enterprises are Sales Hub Professional at $90 per seat and Sales Hub Enterprise at $150 per seat, both per month when billed annually.

4. Keap Keap, known as Infusionsoft until 2019, is a small business-focused sales and marketing CRM platform that includes email marketing, appointment setting and simple e-commerce features. Its core components consist of the following: Visual campaign builder, which has drag-and-drop workflows to automate emails, tasks and payments.

Contact and lead scoring with autosegmentation and prioritization rules.

Invoicing and payments with built-in payment links and invoice automation. One of the latest iterations introduced Smart Forms and texting automation features. While Keap is compatible with most browsers, it recommends Chrome. It also offers iOS and Android mobile apps. Keap pricing starts at $249 for two users and 1,500 contacts, when billed annually. New users can sign up for a 14-day free trial, and optional coaching support packages are available for purchase.

5. Monday CRM Monday CRM is a flexible, low-code CRM and sales pipeline system ideal for visual project-style tracking. Its core components include the following: Customizable sales pipelines that can be viewed Kanban-style or in a table view with automation.

Workflow automations consisting of no-code triggers for follow-ups, task assignment and status updates.

Integrated email sync and templates that let users send, track and schedule emails. Notable updates include enhanced AI automations, such as smart email suggestions and pipeline forecasting. Monday CRM pricing is split into four tiers: Basic, Standard, Pro and Enterprise. When billed annually, Basic starts at $12, Standard at $17 and Pro at $28, all per seat monthly. Information on the Enterprise tier is available upon request. Monday offers a 14-day free trial. Higher pricing tiers offer priority support options.

6. Nutshell Nutshell is a CRM system geared toward B2B companies. It includes sales automation, email marketing and pipeline tracking in one package. Nutshell's main components consist of the following: Pipeline automation for automated lead assignment, stage changes and activity logging.

Email marketing with an integrated campaign builder and performance analytics.

Sales reporting with dashboards on funnel health, activity and forecasting. Updated versions have added pipeline AI insights and upgrades to the lead import features. To access the tool, Nutshell recommends using Chrome or Edge. It also offers iOS and Android apps. Nutshell pricing is split into five tiers: Foundation, Growth, Pro, Business and Enterprise. When billed annually, Foundation starts at $13, Growth at $25, Pro at $42, Business at $59 and Enterprise at $79, all per user monthly. Nutshell also offers a 14-day free trial. Live support options are included. Sales teams can measure the success of their pipelines in various ways.

7. Pipedrive Pipedrive is a CRM system that focuses on sales pipeline clarity. It includes deal stages, activity tracking and forecasting. One of its main components, its visual sales pipeline, features drag-and-drop deal cards with activity reminders and goal tracking. Its other main components include the following: Automation and workflows, which trigger autocreated tasks, change stages and send reminders.

Email inbox and templates, which offers an integrated inbox, templates, open and click tracking, and a scheduling function. Updated versions of the tool added a built-in AI assistant for email drafting and smart agenda preparation. Pipedrive also offers native iOS and Android apps. Pipedrive pricing is split into four tiers: Lite, Growth, Premium and Ultimate. When billed annually, Lite starts at $14, Growth at $39, Premium at $49 and Ultimate at $79, all per user monthly. Each tier offers a free trial. Support options include a knowledge base, email and chatbot. The Growth, Premium or Ultimate plans offer live chat support.

8. Salesforce Sales Cloud Salesforce Sales Cloud is an enterprise-level CRM platform and pipeline manager that includes customization, analytics and integration capabilities. Its core components consist of the following: Opportunity management, which includes stage tracking, revenue modeling and product item entry.

Einstein AI for predictive scoring, deal insights and activity prioritization.

Reports and dashboards that enterprises can configure based on their requirements. Updated versions added Agentforce, a voice assistant, and enhanced forecast and pipeline dashboards. Users can access the tool on Chrome, Edge and Safari browsers with the Lightning UI, in addition to mobile apps. Sales Cloud pricing is split into five tiers: Starter Suite, Pro Suite, Enterprise, Unlimited and Agentforce 1 Sales. When billed annually, Starter starts at $25, Pro at $100, Enterprise at $165, Unlimited at $330 and Agentforce 1 Sales at $550, all per user monthly. Salesforce offers a 30-day free trial. Premium support tiers can be purchased.