Why is social media important for e-commerce?

Nearly half of the world's population uses social media regularly, and that amount continues to increase.

Social media can help both organizations and customers create and distribute content about products sold online in the form of reviews, ratings and photos. These types of content can significantly influence potential customers, so any organization with an internet storefront should understand the role of social media in e-commerce.

Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online retailers like Amazon saw a surge in online shopping, as many consumers wanted to avoid face-to-face contact and several retailers closed their physical shops temporarily. These factors further increased the ways social media can drive brand awareness and e-commerce success.

The role of social media in e-commerce Social media plays a strategic role in driving online sales. For example, if brands or products go viral online, they can see a spike in sales, increased brand awareness and more direct interactions with consumers through promotions and targeted ads. Without that exposure, organizations can find themselves isolated from customers and unable to reach out and promote their products. Additionally, social media has expanded beyond platforms like Facebook or Twitter. Newer, popular platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and several others with billons of subscriptions can get the word out and expose target clients to the organization's offerings.

4 benefits of social media in e-commerce strategies If an organization incorporates social media into its e-commerce strategy, it can increase consumers' brand awareness, connect more with customers, meet their needs and better understand the market. 1. Boost brand awareness To help drive customer loyalty and remind consumers of the organization, frequent online ads and product promotion from influencers can increase demand and encourage repeat purchases. 2. Interact more with customers Most customers may call the organization to complain or give feedback, but social media can also deliver direct consumer feedback. Customer experience teams can monitor social media sentiment -- including complaints -- around the brand or products to gain insights into the customer journey. Organizations can use social CRM software to help organize customer feedback from different platforms. 3. Address customer needs As most organizations use social media to promote their products, they can also see competitors' products and consumer sentiment around them. While no marketing team should base its strategy on what others do, social media can provide insights into what the competition does, which can spark creativity and show a company different ways to approach its target audience. 4. Understand market appetite Social media can help organizations gauge consumers' levels of interest in their products and offerings. If social media teams post new products and get feedback on them, they can gain insights into how the market might react. These insights can come from micro campaigns and real-time feedback on different platforms. Social media can also show organizations how customers use products and see customers' photos or videos of their products. Organizations without access to reviews or social media from the e-commerce platform may be at a disadvantage.