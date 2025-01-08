Reshaping UX with behavioral data and AI
Companies are using AI to strengthen insights from behavioral data, transforming how they understand and respond to customer interactions.
Picture this: Every click, hover and scroll you make online is part of a story. In today's immense digital landscape, businesses are no longer just selling products -- they're decoding the intricacies of human behavior, one click or mouse track at a time.
The internet is more than a marketplace -- it's a complex ecosystem of intent, in which every interaction leaves behind a trail of meaning. In the dawn of AI, companies are arming themselves with technologies that transform seemingly random clicks into strategic insights, turning user behavior into a powerful tool for understanding customers and strengthening their websites.
The digital detective work
Traditionally, businesses relied on manual event instrumentation -- a complex and limited approach to understanding user behavior. Product managers would hypothesize about key interaction points, requiring engineers to write custom code to track specific clicks or actions. This method was not only expensive but inherently flawed, capturing only a narrow slice of the user journey.
"What's happened recently is there's just been a rethinking about that approach of gathering data," said Scott Voigt, CEO of FullStory. Modern behavioral data collection offers a holistic view, capturing everything from mouse movements to page interactions, providing unprecedented insights into user intent.
AI: The game-changer in behavioral data
Artificial intelligence is dramatically expanding the potential of behavioral data. Companies are now able to accomplish the following:
- Detect user frustration through signals like "rage clicks."
- Create personalized experiences based on real-time user behavior.
- Use machine learning to identify trends humans might miss.
For example, in the fashion industry, brands like Boohoo are using behavioral data to quickly adapt to emerging trends. "If all of a sudden people are choosing things that are purple," Voigt noted, "machines can quickly identify and respond to these patterns."
The future of digital experiences
The horizon of digital interactions is rapidly evolving, with AI and behavioral data set to revolutionize how businesses engage with their customers. In a recent podcast interview, Voigt painted a vivid picture of this transformative potential, highlighting how AI could fundamentally reshape user experiences across multiple industries.
"Right now, we're in this really interesting moment where companies are saying, 'I don't want to just come into a SaaS tool and build charts and graphs,'" Voigt explained. Instead, businesses are looking to integrate behavioral data more deeply, using AI to unlock unprecedented insights and personalization.
One striking example is the potential transformation of customer support. Voigt described a future where AI can seamlessly understand a customer's entire digital journey before an interaction has even started. "Imagine a scenario where a call center agent immediately knows what you were trying to do online that you failed at," he said. This could evolve even further, with AI chatbots proactively identifying and resolving issues before any human intervention is necessary.
The implications extend far beyond customer service. In e-commerce, for instance, AI could create hyper-personalized shopping experiences. Voigt illustrated this with a pizza ordering scenario: "If it's Friday night and you're looking to purchase pizza, and you immediately head to prior orders, the behavioral data signals that you have high intent to purchase. This allows for targeted cross-promotions or personalized discounts."
Looking further ahead, Voigt sees even more radical possibilities. He referenced emerging technologies like Anthropic's computer use feature and Google's rumored Project Jarvis, which could enable AI to navigate websites and complete tasks autonomously. "You can almost imagine a future world where you go to Google and say, 'Just get me the best plane fare,' and Google's machines navigate sites with no human in the loop."
Still, Voigt remains pragmatic about the pace of this transformation. "I don't know where we are in the hype cycle of how soon AI will replace everything," he candidly admitted. The key will be creating experiences that balance technological capability with authentic human preferences and comfort.
Other topics discussed include the following:
- The impact of AI on digital transformation and customer experience.
- Emerging trends in behavioral data collection and analysis.
- Strategies for creating more personalized digital interactions.
Ana Salom-Boira is editorial manager -- content innovation within TechTarget's Editorial Summits team. She also produces and hosts the podcast series Tech Beyond the Hype, which explores how emerging technologies and the latest business trends are shaping the future of work.