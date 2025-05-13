How AI can aid healthcare in digital identity verification

One of the many ways healthcare organizations can use AI in cybersecurity is to strengthen digital identity verification, the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or H-ISAC, suggested in a new white paper. The paper sheds light on ways in which healthcare chief information security officers, or CISOs, can implement advanced technologies to combat fraud and cyberattacks.

Cyber adversaries are increasingly using AI to perpetrate cyberattacks, H-ISAC stated. For example, cyberthreat actors might use generative AI tools to craft advanced phishing emails that trick end-users into clicking a malicious link.

However, the white paper encouraged CISOs not to focus strictly on the nefarious use of AI.

"In cybersecurity, the recent focus has been on defending systems from attacks powered by Gen AI. But there are also positive use cases -- particularly for digital identity -- that leverage AI to defend against attacks," the paper stated.

"Defenders can use AI to fight AI, particularly when it comes to combatting deepfakes and detecting fraud."

H-ISAC explained that AI can help healthcare organizations with enhanced identity verification by analyzing the security features on an identity document to verify its legitimacy. One use case for this is job applicant verification -- a challenge that has been exacerbated by a recent uptick in hostile nation-state actors applying for jobs with stolen or fake identity information.

"Spotting this type of fraud can be challenging. VPNs are common tools used to mask an IP address and an individual’s location," the paper noted.

"Fraud detection systems using AI can review an individual’s IP address, device information, and other metrics to spot anomalous behavior and run it against databases of known fraudulent behavior. Liveness detection can also be used during remote video interviews to spot deepfake technology."

AI can help healthcare and other sectors detect fraudulent applicants and identify inconsistencies, safeguarding private company information in the process.

Identity governance and administration (IGA), or the processes used to manage digital identities and their access, is a complicated task in healthcare. Healthcare entities are often juggling hundreds of digital identities with varying levels of privilege. AI can help healthcare organizations automate some IGA tasks to ensure compliance, such as periodic identity certifications, H-ISAC noted.

"For managers leading a small group, these certifications aren’t a problem and can be performed in a matter of minutes. For those overseeing large groups -- hundreds of employees or more -- these certifications pose a bigger, more time-consuming challenge," the paper stated. "In addition, for heavily regulated industries, these and other identity governance checks must be performed to ensure compliance."

Organizations can use AI to automate roles and access protocols based on job requirements and behavior or establish custom workflows for access reviews.

In addition to digital identity verification and IGA processes, AI can be used in healthcare cybersecurity to detect phishing emails and identify scammers who contact call centers, reducing the risk of social engineering.

"AI is here to stay," H-ISAC concluded. "Attackers will continue to leverage the technology for nefarious means, but the same technology can be used to fight that darkness and protect critical resources."

