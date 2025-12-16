Integrate and modernize legacy systems with AI

For many executives considering AI's potential to modernize systems, there's an almost magnetic pull toward the new and building from scratch. But is that always wise?

McKinsey & Company warns readers that failed modernization efforts can rack up costs of hundreds of millions in its article, "AI for IT modernization: Faster, cheaper, better." This could be one of the reasons that organizations spend up to 80% of their IT budgets maintaining outdated systems, according to an August 2025 IDC report. While businesses can see a future built around AI, their existing and potential technical debts have transformed from an IT concern into a significant threat.

Technical debt isn't the only threat business leaders must consider in an increasingly modern enterprise landscape. Organizations also face the following escalating risks:

Security vulnerabilities.

Loss of expertise.

Recruiting talent.

Retaining essential business logic embedded in older code.

However, these risks cannot be the reason businesses retain and invest resources in uncompetitive legacy systems. Instead, enterprise leaders should opt for a strategy that preserves the legacy systems that work while building toward the modernized systems needed for the future.

The current landscape of legacy systems Legacy infrastructure constrains operations across every major industry. For instance, banking platforms handle trillions of dollars in daily transactions on decades-old mainframe systems, and the U.S. financial industry still relies heavily on COBOL, a programming language written before many developers were born. Examples like this create a sense of urgency around modernization as legacy maintenance prevents investment in value-adding development. The cost of inaction includes several disadvantages, including the following: Organizations cannot launch new digital products.

Businesses struggle to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Top talent avoids companies running legacy systems.

Strategic advantages of gradual AI modernization Traditional modernization projects often fail because they attempt everything at once. Organizations attempting "lift-and-shift" migrations can end up with inefficient applications running on modern infrastructure without gaining any benefits. AI-powered modernization promises more. Cognizant's research report "AI's two-year timeline: The path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate," involved 1,000 business and technology leaders at Global 2000 organizations. They found that 66% prioritized workforce productivity improvements through modernization. One healthcare provider modernized patient records systems by connecting legacy infrastructure to cloud applications, using AI to prevent clerical errors. Staff gained more time for patient care, and operational costs declined.

Practical, real-world AI integrations Several organizations demonstrate how AI can bridge the divide between legacy and modern systems without catastrophic disruption. Goldman Sachs . Deployed generative AI (GenAI) as a "developer copilot" across engineering teams. The AI assistant handles repetitive tasks such as generating boilerplate code, creating documentation, writing test cases and refactoring legacy codebases. As a result, Goldman Sachs saw an approximately 20% increase in efficiency. Working in a strictly regulated market, the firm positioned AI within private environments, incorporating code compliance checks to meet compliance and security standards.

. Deployed generative AI (GenAI) as a "developer copilot" across engineering teams. The AI assistant handles repetitive tasks such as generating boilerplate code, creating documentation, writing test cases and refactoring legacy codebases. As a result, Goldman Sachs saw an approximately 20% increase in efficiency. Working in a strictly regulated market, the firm positioned AI within private environments, incorporating code compliance checks to meet compliance and security standards. Airbnb . Used large language models (LLMs) to accelerate large-scale test migration. The company needed to modernize its testing infrastructure across its entire codebase. AI tools automate translation work, reducing engineering burden while maintaining test coverage. This approach enables Airbnb to preserve functionality while updating its platform's underlying architecture.

. Used large language models (LLMs) to accelerate large-scale test migration. The company needed to modernize its testing infrastructure across its entire codebase. AI tools automate translation work, reducing engineering burden while maintaining test coverage. This approach enables Airbnb to preserve functionality while updating its platform's underlying architecture. U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Seeks to use AI to modernize COBOL-based retirement systems. The two-year project, which began in 2025, uses AI to convert code from COBOL to modern programming languages like JavaScript or Python. AI handles bulk translation while human developers validate and refine output. OPM conducted an extensive analysis, reviewing millions of lines of legacy code and categorizing them by complexity to focus modernization efforts where they matter most. Consider the practical benefits of AI implementation when modernizing legacy systems with AI. These three examples share the following common elements: Integrate AI to augment existing systems, not replace them.

Pursue incremental transformation rather than wholesale replacement.

Retain human oversight and validation over processes.

Preserve systems and business logic that work while modernizing infrastructure.