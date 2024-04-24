How to optimize AI investments through cloud modernization

As AI initiatives bubble to the top of business priority lists, too many organizations fail to take full advantage of their investments. Often the investments necessary for AI can also foster additional modernization initiatives.

This year's Google Cloud Next conference offered a vision of how organizations can invest to address both their AI and their cloud-modernization goals simultaneously. At the April event, Google unveiled myriad product releases and announcements, mostly focused on simplifying the development, training or use of AI capabilities or AI-based workloads.

Examples of Google's AI-centric cloud-infrastructure announcements included the following:

Upcoming support for the Nvidia Blackwell GPU platform within Google's AI Hypercomputer architecture.

General availability of Cloud Tensor Processing Unit v5p.

A preview of Hyperdisk ML, an optimized block storage cloud service designed to speed up inferencing.

New caching capabilities generally available for Cloud Storage Fuse and in preview for Google Parallel Store.

This focus on AI is no surprise, given Google's history of innovation in AI and the expected surge in investment coming this year. For example, a recent research study by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group found that 54% of organizations expect to have generative AI in production in the next 12 months.

Enterprises seek on-premises storage for AI While public cloud services such as Google's are poised to benefit from AI investment, Google also introduced new innovations to address the growing interest in deploying AI workloads on premises, whether at the data center or the edge. According to Enterprise Strategy Group research, 78% of organizations said they prefer to keep their high-value proprietary data in their own data centers. Enterprise Strategy Group also performed a separate analysis of on- versus off-premises deployment decisions. Data sovereignty or governance considerations (cited by 45%) and data already residing on premises (40%) were two of the more common rationales that led cloud-first organizations to deploy a new application within a data center rather than the cloud. By extension, data locality also often determines where associated AI workloads are deployed. AI projects offer an opportunity to modernize on-premises infrastructure and support a broader set of applications and requirements. Further highlighting the interest in new on-premises infrastructure to support AI, Enterprise Strategy Group research found that 68% of organizations expect to procure new on-premises storage infrastructure in the next six months. Most of those organizations identify that a generative AI project is fueling all or part of that investment. AI projects offer an opportunity to modernize on-premises infrastructure and support a broader set of applications and requirements. Businesses should evaluate other objectives that AI infrastructure investments can help achieve.