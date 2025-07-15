How data for AI is changing the modern data platform

Traditional data platforms supported enterprise decision-making by managing, processing and analyzing data to drive better business outcomes. Companies used to rely on these platforms to centralize data, ensure consistency and enable teams to uncover insights through analytics, reporting and business intelligence (BI) tools.

At its core, a data platform is built to ingest structured data from systems such as ERP and CRM, store it efficiently and serve it to analysts and decision-makers. The result is smarter decisions, improved operational efficiencies, and better customer experiences.

But the game has changed.

The explosive growth of AI and the desire to use agentic AI are redefining the demands on data platforms. Today, organizations are focused on data for AI -- a shift that's driving a fundamental change in modern data architecture.

AI requires massive amounts of high-quality, trusted data -- structured and unstructured -- from a wide range of sources. This includes transactional databases, sensor feeds, images, audio, video and social media posts. Organizations must process and analyze data at scale, often in real time, on-premises, in the cloud or multiple clouds and hybrid environments.

Evolving platform requirements for AI readiness This new need for massive amounts of data has led to a new set of requirements for data platforms: Focus on data quality. AI models are only as good as the data they are trained on. Ensuring accuracy, consistency, completeness and timeliness of data is now a top priority. Poor data quality leads to biased models, flawed predictions and bad outcomes.

AI models are only as good as the data they are trained on. Ensuring accuracy, consistency, completeness and timeliness of data is now a top priority. Poor data quality leads to biased models, flawed predictions and bad outcomes. Unified data governance and security. As data moves across cloud and on-premises environments, organizations must enforce consistent governance, ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA, and safeguard sensitive information wherever it resides, including AI responses and actions.

As data moves across cloud and on-premises environments, organizations must enforce consistent governance, ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA, and safeguard sensitive information wherever it resides, including AI responses and actions. Scalable data integration. The need to harness structured and unstructured data from virtually anywhere -- enterprise systems, data lakes, cloud warehouses and streaming platforms --demands powerful integration capabilities.

The need to harness structured and unstructured data from virtually anywhere -- enterprise systems, data lakes, cloud warehouses and streaming platforms --demands powerful integration capabilities. Modern infrastructure flexibility. Organizations are embracing multi-cloud and hybrid models for cost efficiency, resilience and agility. Data platforms must support this flexibility without compromising performance or control.

Organizations are embracing multi-cloud and hybrid models for cost efficiency, resilience and agility. Data platforms must support this flexibility without compromising performance or control. A new data paradigm. All data across an organization can be valuable for AI training, making it essential to prepare data for AI use from inception to outcomes. This shift is a fundamental new way of thinking and requires a cultural change in how employees and partners treat raw and curated data.