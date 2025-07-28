DLP and DSPM: Navigate policy challenges and quiet alert noise

At a data security seminar in July, I had the opportunity to sit down with practitioners and talk about data loss prevention challenges and how data security posture management connected to their DLP strategies. The challenges these defenders said they struggled with underscored research that Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, published earlier this year -- but had some interesting tactical nuances.

Every organization needs to take steps to avoid data loss, albeit with differences in what comprises sensitive data. Compliance drove practitioners from one large California enterprise, with revenue north of $10 billion, to protect against data leakage. The two major challenges they faced revolved around policy consistency across their DLP stack and reducing alert noise.

Their sentiments echoed those in the Enterprise Strategy Group report "Reinventing Data Loss Prevention." One-third of respondents said they were frustrated with establishing, managing and tuning DLP policies, and 31% expressed frustration around investigations and gathering context around potential true-positive DLP alerts.

I mentioned in an earlier article that most enterprises take a portfolio approach to DLP and have an average of six different DLP tools. Their DLP policy experience reflected what we found in our research, with 61% of respondents saying they have a common set of policies across the entire DLP environment, whether with a single or multiple tools.

Technology flux and swapping out DLP tools Our research found that 41% of respondents planned to swap out an enterprise DLP tool. Such migrations occur for various reasons, including deploying improved DLP technology to achieve better outcomes and consolidating DLP tools to simplify management and reduce costs. The practitioners were in the midst of that change, moving from Symantec DLP Vontu to Microsoft Purview DLP. Ideally, migration is a matter of de-installing one agent and installing another, but life isn't that simple. This transition took around six months because they had to recreate and tune policies to use Purview. Organizations considering such a migration need to budget adequate time and staffing.

Data security evolution: Using DSPM and DLP Data security posture management (DSPM) and DLP are two sides of the same data security coin. DSPM provides visibility into data and assesses the risk to sensitive data. It typically focuses on structured data and enables teams to understand the data state and access patterns and risk signals by locating and categorizing sensitive data. It answers questions such as: Is personally identifiable information in data store X subject to privacy regulations? Who has access to that data? Who has not used that access in the past three months? A wave of DSPM deployments is hitting in the next year, according to research into data resilience, with 40% of respondents saying they plan to deploy -- and this is on top of the existing 35% that have a DSPM tool in use. In contrast to DSPM's focus on structured data and achieving an optimal security posture, DLP focuses on unstructured data and makes sure it does not slip out the door. DLP is frequently part of an insider risk management program. DLP works across endpoints, networks, email and cloud services to alert on or block risky data behaviors.

Data labeling with DSPM to improve DLP One of the challenges that comes to light in DLP programs is data labeling. Data labeling is the process of assigning categories or tags -- confidential, public, general and so forth -- to information based on its sensitivity, value or regulatory requirements. Labels enable DLP systems to identify the sensitivity of data, understand data movement and apply automated and accurate enforcement. Comprehensive and accurate labeling enables DLP systems to reduce false positives and better protect data as it flows through the enterprise. Unstructured data is scattered throughout the enterprise, and most of it is not labelled. When it came to the practitioners' sensitive data, an average of 56% of data was discovered, and 40% of the discovered data was classified. Microsoft Information Protection is the label framework within Microsoft Purview, and DSPM can provide those sensitivity labels to help classify data and enforce policies. Copilots are bringing this problem forward. Users can now use large language models, or LLMs, and copilots to search huge volumes of data that were previously unknown and "secure through obscurity." HR might be creating a layoff list in their department, but employees using their favorite copilot might stumble across that list by searching for their names. The key is appropriately labelling documents so that they can be secured and excluded from search. The practitioners I spoke with mentioned that labeling active documents did not pose a problem, but "untouched" or "dormant" documents were problematic. Labeling such documents was a prime area for DSPM to complement DLP by appropriately labeling documents containing sensitive data. DSPM provides data discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and this complements Microsoft Purview, which predominantly focuses on Microsoft environments.

The alert noise problem: Finding the noise cancellation button While policies pose one pain point for DLP teams, the other major issue is alert noise and the time required to triage and investigate alerts. In the ESG research, 82% find that the time and resources required to respond to DLP alerts either pose a significant burden affecting other priorities or require priority trade-offs. False positive alerts accounted for an average of 38% of all alerts. Such noise reduces staff effectiveness and productivity and diminishes trust and vigilance for security teams. So what is the tie-in between DSPM and DLP? DSPM is a major area of interest for enterprises as they try to better understand their data flows, and while it is a discrete category for many vendors, some of those DSPM players are expanding the value they provide. Combining DSPM and DLP orchestration enables enterprises to better solve the alert noise problem. By orchestrating investigations across different tools, the DSPM+DLP solutions -- for example, Cyera and Concentric AI -- can allow enterprises to streamline investigations and avoid swiveling between consoles.