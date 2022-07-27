Top 7 data loss prevention tools for 2022

Of all the security techniques aimed at ensuring data security and combating data breaches, data loss prevention tools are far and away the most common. DLP tools constantly monitor and analyze data to identify potential violations of security policies and, if appropriate, stop them from continuing. DLP tools range the gamut, from those focusing on a single part of an organization, such as email services or laptops, to ones specializing in data backup, archival and restoration.

Some DLP tools encompass the entire organization -- and these are the focus of this article. First let's discuss some must-have features and capabilities. Then, take a close look at seven enterprise DLP tools for the information needed when evaluating the best product for your company's needs.

Must-have DLP tool features and capabilities Enterprise DLP tools contain a wide range of features and capabilities. The following are the most essential: The ability to automatically discover, inventory and classify sensitive data and its metadata. Data is constantly being created and changed, so a DLP tool unable to keep pace with potential data leaks will always be missing things.

The ability to analyze data: in any state -- in use, at rest or in transit; in any location, including user endpoints, on-premises servers, and networks and cloud services; and in any application, such as email, web, messaging platforms, social media and file sharing.

The ability to use several types of analyses to accurately find problems. All analysis should take into consideration the context of the communication, because activity that's completely normal in one context could be highly suspicious in another. Examples of analysis include the following: looking for suspicious values -- e.g., "confidential"; doing complex pattern-matching -- for example, to find credit card numbers; finding copies of known sensitive data; performing statistical analysis of data activity; and studying user behavior .

The ability to act in one of several ways when the DLP software discovers a potential policy violation. For example, in one situation you might want the tool to log a possible violation and alert an administrator. In another, you might want the tool to stop a data transfer, initiate an incident report through your SIEM and immediately involve your incident response team in handling the attempted breach. Tools may also be able to proactively fix basic policy violations, such as encrypting sensitive stored data. Now let's look at several popular enterprise DLP tools marketed to security teams. This is just an overview of what's offered today: Many other DLP tools are available, each with its own unique combination of features and capabilities. This pros and cons list is primarily based on publicly available reviews contributed by verified purchasers of DLP products and services.

1. Digital Guardian DLP Product page Key features SaaS DLP with automated data discovery and data classification capabilities for both known and unknown data types

Granular policies available to protect sensitive data and restrict its movement

APIs and integration with several major technology vendors Pros Supports managed services

Offers excellent customer support and just-in-time training features Cons Configuring and managing policies can be challenging, including technical glitches

Limited support for macOS platforms Modules Analytics & Reporting Cloud

Endpoint DLP

Network Appliance

Management Console

2. Forcepoint DLP Product page Key features Performs several types of analyses, including optical character recognition capabilities

Uses a single analysis engine for all its DLP, ensuring consistency

Provides more than 1,500 templates and policies for major security and privacy regulations around the world Pros Provides broad, highly effective monitoring and analysis capabilities

Consumes minimal resources on endpoints Cons Can be challenging to customize policies, rules and reports

Learning curve is generally a bit steep Modules Endpoint, for user endpoints

Cloud Applications, for popular SaaS applications

Discover, for sensitive data discovery, inventory and classification

Network, for data being sent over networks through email and web activity

Cloud Email, for data being sent from cloud-based email services

Cloud Web, for data being transferred through web activity

3. GTB Technologies DLP as a Service Product page Key features DLP-as-a-service offering hosted by all major cloud service providers; also available for private clouds and on-premises use

Includes additional security features such as application allowlisting/denylisting

Highly accurate detection capabilities (low false positive rates) Pros Highly scalable and flexible

Supports Windows, macOS and Linux platforms Cons Some shortcomings in the GUI

Limited support and documentation Modules SaaS Data Discovery with Data Classification

Cloud DLP

4. Palo Alto Networks Enterprise DLP Product page Key features Delivered through the cloud using on-premises Palo Alto hardware

Single administration console and policy engine for all DLP components

Offers built-in policies for compliance with numerous laws and regulations Pros Designed to accommodate mobile/hybrid workforces and SaaS application usage

Takes little effort to administer on an ongoing basis Cons Assumes use of existing Palo Alto Networks systems

Documentation isn't sufficiently detailed Modules Enterprise DLP modules for physical and virtual firewalls

Enterprise DLP module in its Prisma Access offering

5. Symantec Data Loss Prevention by Broadcom Product page Key features Provides a single console for monitoring and managing all DLP components

Uses a single policy mechanism for all of its detection and enforcement capabilities

Offers a variety of enforcement capabilities, including integration with Microsoft Information Protection Pros Easy-to-use, flexible UI

Fast data discovery and strong detection of policy violations Cons Considered more expensive than most other DLP tools

Integration with other tools is often challenging and requires technical support Modules DLP Core, a suite of nine on-premises components

DLP Cloud, a bundle of seven cloud-based components

6. Trellix Total Protection for DLP (formerly McAfee) Product page Key features Offers several methods for protecting sensitive information, including on USB drives and other media

Monitors end user behavior, such as performing screen captures and printing data

Provides strong, flexible options for data classification Pros Data protection methods are considered highly effective

Requires less ongoing administration and maintenance effort than competitors Cons Can be difficult to configure, with a steep learning curve

Agents sometimes run slowly on endpoints or fail altogether Modules Trellix DLP Discover

Trellix DLP Prevent

Trellix DLP Monitor

Trellix DLP Endpoint