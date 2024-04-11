Storage, infrastructure downplayed at Google Cloud Next '24

Google Cloud's bevvy of AI-related services and products headlined its annual Google Cloud Next '24 conference in Las Vegas this week, but the hyperscaler also brought a handful of new infrastructure releases.

Google Cloud storage offerings have expanded with Hyperdisk Storage Pools with Advanced Capacity, a new service for its block storage. The offering replicates a popular on-premises infrastructure setup for cost and hardware efficiency. The vendor also debuted Axion, a server Arm-based processor, and the general availability of storage performance-focused VMs.

Storage experts said Google's conference embraced the cloud's popularity with developers but also kept customer infrastructure teams at arms-length.

Generative AI is a demanding and powerful enterprise workload once operational, according to Keith Townsend, an analyst at Futurum Group. Google's own Vertex AI efforts such as Creative Agent provide additional benefits to customers, but those same buyers still have common enterprise apps and demands to maintain.

"The air has been taken out of the room for cloud infrastructure," Townsend said. "AI is still a workload. It's probably the most demanding workload we see, but SAP still needs to run."

Speeding up storage Hyperdisk Storage Pools with Advanced Capacity, generally available now, builds on the SSD block storage offering Google released last year to enable the pooling of storage in Google Cloud across multiple workloads. Pooling storage resources enables larger storage reserves with thin provisioning for VMs and applications without needing to purchase additional storage, Townsend said. Historically, most hyperscalers require customers to purchase underlying storage for a VM or app instead of pooling resources the way admins have done on premises, he said. "This has been a long-time complaint from the enterprise," Townsend said. This capability exists in storage vendor cloud offerings such as NetApp's OnTap, but isn't sold natively in AWS or Microsoft Azure, he said. Google also launched the general availability of Z3 machine series for Compute Engine, storage-optimized VMs running on Google Cloud's physical hardware. These VMs prioritize SSD cloud workloads demanding high IOPS for uses such as scale-out databases and data warehouses, according to the vendor. Google Cloud's new Axion processors, the platform's first Arm-based chips, and a handful of new cloud compute instances and bare metal offerings round out its infrastructure updates. If not for the current hype cycle surrounding AI, Townsend said the Hyperdisk Advanced Storage Pools would have made headlines for marking a significant strategy change by Google. Rather than attempting to lock users into its cloud platform, Google is offering multi-cloud services and capabilities to attract new customers, he said. Having an option to pool storage rather than requiring customers to buy more is a positive trend, he added. "As cloud growth has slowed, they have to give up their sacred design cows to win these enterprise workloads," Townsend said. "Google has embraced open standards compared to the other cloud guys." Creating services and capabilities for multi-cloud or hybrid cloud customers is one of the major ways Google Cloud can differentiate itself from competitors, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. Google's support for open source projects such as Kubernetes container orchestration has won over buyers before, he said. Enabling infrastructure teams to work with the platform across environments, rather than exclusively within it, could win additional customers. "I don't think they're as embedded in the core [enterprise] infrastructure compared with AWS and Microsoft Azure," Robinson said. "Developers are where it's at. They have huge influence on the direction, pace and extension of a cloud platform."