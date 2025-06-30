DOJ clears road for HPE's $14B Juniper Networks acquisition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise this weekend reached a settlement in the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit to block the $14 billion Juniper Networks acquisition, clearing the way for the biggest networking deal so far this year.

The DOJ settlement is contingent on the combined company divesting HPE Networking Instant On wireless and requires licensing Juniper's Mist AIOps source code for its WLAN products. The settlement requires judicial approval, which would nullify the trial scheduled for July 9.

The antitrust lawsuit, filed in February, asserted that the HPE-Juniper merger would stifle competition and leave two companies -- HPE and Cisco Systems -- with more than 70% of the U.S. networking equipment market. HPE's Intelligent Edge segment, which includes its Instant On business, generated $1.2 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, according to HPE's Q1 earnings report.

Instant On, which offers a line of wireless access points and switches, is aimed at SMBs and public entities. The business line competes with Cisco Meraki Go, Ubiquiti and Cambium Networks.

HPE must sell off the Instant On business -- including assets, intellectual property and R&D personnel -- to a DOJ-approved buyer within 180 days. HPE must also hold an auction to license Juniper's AIOps for Mist source code. The license will be perpetual, non-exclusive and include optional transitional support and personnel transfers to facilitate competition, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ touted the trial-subverting settlement as a win that allows the merger to advance, while ensuring competitors have access to key software assets.