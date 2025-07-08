HPE Discover highlights AI factories, OpsRamp and Morpheus

HPE Discover 2025 was all about transforming IT organizations from their current state to a state where they can harness AI capabilities for any project.

In his keynote at the conference, HPE CEO Antonio Neri called AI "the ultimate hybrid workload" and clearly stated HPE's key mission of providing organizations with the hardware, software and IT services to achieve operational excellence to run AI workloads anywhere.

HPE aims to help enterprise customers address key AI-related challenges, including implementation cost, data quality and access, data privacy, system integrations and lack of available talent.

Organizations that can conclusively address these challenges are in a position to leverage AI without operational barriers whenever needed. HPE has identified the concept of "operational excellence" to achieve this.

Neri's keynote, and Discover 2025 overall, were laser-focused on operational excellence. AI development, management and operations tend to place a previously unknown strain on IT operations, relentlessly revealing gaps in centralized management, a lack of automation and orchestration, inconsistent workload configuration, and fragmented visibility across hybrid environments.

But how is HPE planning to get us there?

HPE CloudOps: Getting operations ready for AI The AI factory concept, also championed by Nvidia and Dell, aims to bring together the software, hardware and services needed to develop, deploy and operate AI-driven application capabilities. Cost, data, privacy, security, integration and staff expertise are today's key AI implementation challenges. AI workloads often need to run at the location of the data for compliance and close to the end user to reduce latency. This means AI factories require a flexible hybrid operating model. A turnkey AI factory aims to enable organizations to scale AI projects across teams, business units and locations by providing the guardrails to ensure governance, maintain compliance and manage the AI lifecycle in a compliant and cost-effective manner. The resulting high level of flexibility and scalability lays the foundation for providing developers with a unified API layer they can code against, without having to worry about differences in infrastructure, databases and application runtimes. This same set of unified APIs enables the operations team to deploy, update or scale the application without having to ask the development team for code and configuration changes. HPE's new CloudOps Software suite aims to provide the control plane, observability and resiliency layers that are at the center of the AI factory, connecting the AI infrastructure layer to AI runtimes and workloads as needed.

HPE Morpheus: The control plane for the hybrid AI factory HPE Morpheus, acquired in August 2024, is the hybrid cloud control plane for HPE's AI factory and one of three central parts of HPE's new CloudOps Software. It is great to see Morpheus' focus on truly simplifying operations across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform, as this is where a lot of inefficiencies, compliance problems, reliability issues and cost overruns happen. Providing a unified interface for the policy-driven automation, orchestration and operations management aims to enable organizations to take advantage of their favorite services on each cloud, without adding significant operational overhead. Key API capabilities of an AI factory. Morpheus lets platform engineers offer a universal set of developer APIs without developers having to worry about adjusting their deployment code and configuration for different deployment scenarios. Of course, this also means that DevOps engineers can add deployment automation code to their CI/CD pipeline without worrying about cloud-specific details. While Morpheus is generally agnostic in that it supports most hypervisors, including Kubernetes and bare metal, it comes with its own KVM-based hypervisor. HPE aims to convince VMware customers of the advantage of its pricing model, based on CPU sockets instead of cores. As the number of cores per socket roughly doubles every three years, it makes intuitive sense that a per-socket pricing model keeps the VM cost predictable. While the socket-based pricing model seems attractive, HPE will have to prove that Morpheus can successfully onboard and manage business-critical virtualization workloads at scale. This is no easy exercise, as the "secret sauce" of many virtualization deployments does not lie in the hypervisor itself, but in the management and tools surrounding it. Differences in network configurations, security policies or storage architecture can quickly cause issues in application performance, resilience or compliance. Ultimately, combining the management, orchestration and automation of virtualized applications with those of cloud-native ones makes sense, as it can simplify operations, prevent errors and help with compliance reporting. At the same time, HPE needs to convince enterprise customers to take a leap of faith in the company's new hypervisor platform. HPE Morpheus and OpsRamp are central elements of HPE's AI factory reference architecture. From a developer's perspective, Morpheus provides features such as self-service provisioning of infrastructure resources, including the underlying network, storage and compute hardware; deploying applications or AI models; automating workload orchestration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments; managing database instances; and monitoring resource usage. The ability to programmatically access all these lifecycle management capabilities is key to overall scalability as operators, virtualization admins, DevOps engineers, security engineers, site reliability engineers (SREs) and other staff roles can complete their specific tasks from their existing favorite tools or through the Morpheus GUI. HPE clearly understood the flexible character of the Morpheus architecture and seems determined to continue to invest in this platform.