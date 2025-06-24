HPE beefs up AI factory-fueled offerings with Nvidia upgrades

LAS VEGAS -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday launched new tools for Private Cloud AI powered by Nvidia's top-of-the-line GPUs, adding new hardware and agentic AI along with an expansion of AI factory tools.

AI factories are essentially large-scale data centers that are purpose-built for accelerating and developing AI models -- from data intake to training and inference. HPE is using its own AI factory tools along with Nvidia's Enterprise AI Factory to allow customers to harness the platforms to build their own AI factories.

The Houston-based IT infrastructure giant detailed its AI computing portfolio expansion during HPE Discover 2025 here this week, touting partnerships with Nvidia for new hardware and software and with Accenture for agentic AI for financial services.

"The company is making a notably aggressive push in the AI infrastructure market, rather than simply keeping pace with industry trends," said Julia Palmer, vice president of research at Gartner. "From a roadmap standpoint, HPE is moving beyond incremental improvements."

Private Cloud AI gets a boost For HPE Private Cloud AI, the company launched its ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers packed with Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs (available now). HPE will use its new ProLiant Compute XD690, which supports Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs, to boost AI capabilities. The server will be available in October. Cheri Williams, HPE's senior vice president, private cloud and flex solutions, said the new launches will help customers unleash AI's enterprise potential. "Generative AI adoption is a bit slower than we expected a year ago," Williams said during a press briefing. "Data is still scattered everywhere, and sovereignty remains uncertain. Customers continue to struggle with how to integrate AI into their already evolving hybrid cloud models, which adds additional complexity…" Public and private cloud working seamlessly with hybrid environments and at the edge, she said, helps take the guesswork out of AI and promotes focus and faster ROI through measurable and predictable outcomes. "This is really an important milestone for us and, more importantly, for our customers who rely on seamless, scalable AI operations," she said. Steven Dickens, CEO and principal analyst at HyperFrame Research, said HPE's strategy looks at the larger picture. "HPE's approach to Private Cloud AI is holistic and broad," Dickens said in an email interview. "While the hardware components, such as the GPUs from NVIDIA, are not differentiated in the hardware stack, the holistic approach to a curated and opinionated deployment model is key for clients who are looking to move toward full-scale production. "When you couple this curated hardware approach to a robust services portfolio and ISV use cases that are pre-validated, this is huge for clients looking to get to ROI quickly." In an interview with Informa Tech Target, Williams said HPE's platform will let businesses grow AI operations no matter the speed of hardware advancements. "We're committing to the enterprise customers that as the roadmap changes, as the technology evolves and improves, what you invested in will just seamlessly integrate with the next generation as you go. So, you have that investment protection." As companies wrestle with the dilemma of whether to use on-premises, cloud or hybrid platforms, HPE is trying to meet customers along the way, experts said.