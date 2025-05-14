HPE adds Morpheus Data to KVM hypervisor for enterprises

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's hypervisor platform is now available with hybrid cloud management tools.

The vendor now bundles the software and technology from Morpheus Data, to provide an enterprise-ready hypervisor intended to compete with Broadcom's VMware, the Nutanix virtualization platform and open source platforms like Proxmox. HPE acquired Morpheus Data last August.

Third-party integrations, including with HPE's hardware competitors like Dell Technologies and NetApp, are a focus for the new offering, according to HPE. The software is available as part of HPE's GreenLake private cloud catalog or standalone.

The fortunes of IT hardware titans have been tied to infrastructure software in the past, primarily VMware in the enterprise, said Naveen Chhabra, an analyst at Forrester Research. HPE is the first vendor to push into virtualization software of its own making following the market shakeup in the wake of Broadcom's VMware acquisition in 2023.

"If you want to maintain your hardware business, you need to build your software business," Chhabra said. "HPE is the first hardware vendor to take this on."

HPE VM Essentials, released in December last year, is now called HPE Morpheus VM Essentials. This basic hypervisor offering now has an enterprise upgrade path with HPE Morpheus Enterprise, a hybrid cloud management platform that includes the HPE hypervisor alongside the Morpheus workload management software for VMs, containers and other infrastructure, according to HPE spokespeople during a press briefing. Today's hypervisor releases also include two new private cloud versions with HPE Private Cloud Business Edition on HPE SimpliVity, an HCI offering intended for edge deployments and Business Edition on Alletra Storage MP, a scaled-out disaggregated HVI variant for scaling in the data centers, according to the vendor. The software is sold using one-, three- or five-year contracts and priced per server CPU socket, according to HPE. The addition of Morpheus software aims to create an enterprise-class hypervisor that can interoperate with a variety of public clouds, third-party hardware and HPE's GreenLake offerings, said Rajeev Bhardwaj, vice president and chief product officer of Private Cloud and Flex Solutions at HPE. Third-party interoperability in both software and hardware is a focus for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, which can work alongside existing hypervisor environments such as VMware and in public clouds like AWS and Microsoft Azure, he said. At launch, the software can integrate with Commvault's backup platform alongside third-party databases and operating systems such as Oracle, Red Hat, SUSE, MongoDB and more. Hardware support at launch includes HPE's ProLiant servers and Alletra Storage. Planned future updates to supported hardware will include Dell PowerEdge servers and NetApp AFF storage hardware, Bhardwaj said, as HPE wants to keep the hypervisor's ecosystem flexible and open. "When it comes to cloud, there is no one-size-fits-all," he said. Other HPE products launched Wednesday include new HPE StoreOnce backup appliances, the 3720 and 3760, for SMBs and branch locations. The company's storage lineup will also have new service-level agreements for availability, resilience and energy consumption. These new StoreOnce appliances are available with 18 TB to 216 TB of local usable storage.