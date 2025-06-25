HPE Alletra modernizes IT at Australian cancer research firm

LAS VEGAS -- An Australian cancer research firm's storage hardware refresh with HPE brings hybrid cloud functionality to a small but dedicated IT team while opening opportunities for AI and other emerging technologies.

Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute (ONJCRI), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and founded in 2014, is an independent medical research institute dedicated to researching cancer treatments and diagnostics.

The founding was also the last time the organization refreshed its storage hardware, said Dr. Christine De Nardo, chief operations officer at ONJCRI.

Although De Nardo knew the organization would need to shop around for an acceptable price, since the charitable organization operates on a tight budget, she wanted a partner vendor that would help support the organization's cause.

"We weren't looking for a transactional experience," she said. "We wanted a genuine partnership and a chance to collaborate in the future. That's imperative for us."

HPE's Alletra offerings and support services met her needs of transition off the older hardware, expediting IT tasks and setting up future technology expansions, De Nardo said.

ONJCRI's goal is to make things more tolerable, accessible and effective for cancer patients, she explained.

"A big part of my role is taking care of those research-adjacent tasks and making sure that we're creating all the operational efficiencies and the ability to genuinely be putting more resources, more funding and more time into the [work our] researchers are doing," De Nardo said.