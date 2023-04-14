AWS' new generative AI service fills need in market

Amid ferment in the fast-growing market for generative AI technology, AWS is out with a new service that aims to make it easier for enterprises to access foundation models for text and images.

The cloud giant on April 13 introduced Amazon Bedrock, a service that gives enterprises access to foundation models from startups such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic and Stability AI through an API. Bedrock also enables enterprises to access Amazon Titan foundation models, including two new large language models.

In addition, AWS is steering customers to train foundation models with the vendor's silicon chip processors. Amazon EC2 Trn1n instances powered by AWS Trainium and Amazon EC2 Inf2 instances powered by AWS Inferentia2 are now generally available.

An expected need for the market AWS' new service was expected, said Mike Gualtieri, an analyst at Forrester Research. "This isn't just one AWS model that [enterprises will] have to use," Gualtieri said. Instead, the vendor is highlighting that users can also make their own derived models -- new models created from already established models. "They're saying, 'Hey, you can stay if you want to do all of this cool AI stuff. You can stay right here and do it,'" he continued. While Google and Microsoft enable enterprises to create their own derived models, the AWS competitors often don't emphasize that in their product releases. Rather, they focus more on the APIs being embedded in their applications and less on enterprises being able to make their own. AWS is helping to fill a need in the generative AI market, according to Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. There's a misnomer out there about all of these large language models that there's only going to be a few massive ones. There's going to be thousands of them. Mike GualtieriAnalyst, Forrester Research "The generative AI ecosystem is evolving quite rapidly," he said. "Companies building their own foundation models are striving for differentiation through domain specificity, transparency, cost, performance, privacy and accuracy. A broad suite of models enables providers to offer flexibility and choice rather than going with a one-model-fits-all approach." Moreover, while Google and Microsoft appear to have an advantage in part because they're able to embed their generative AI APIs into business applications such as Microsoft Teams and Dynamics 365 CRM or Google Workspace, the demand for generative AI services is too high for two cloud providers to meet it all, Chandrasekaran said. "There's a misnomer out there about all of these large language models that there's only going to be a few massive ones," Gualtieri said. "There's going to be thousands of them."