AWS seeks to teach executives about generative AI

AWS wants to make it easy for enterprises to understand and use generative AI.

Ahead of its AWS Summit Conference, a networking event on July 26 for IT professionals, the cloud provider revealed seven new free and low-cost generative AI courses for executives, AWS partners and others who want to learn about generative AI.

While anyone can take the courses, they are aimed mostly at engineers and data scientists, AWS partners, executives and developers who want to use Amazon CodeWhisperer -- a tool that uses generative AI to help generate code. Five courses are for developers and technical users, and the other two are for business and non-technical audiences.

The new courses come as the generative AI market continues to boom. Dozens of vendors are releasing and planning new AI chatbots and large language models after OpenAI with ChatGPT and Dall-E and Google with Bard and other generative AI vendors such as Stability AI opened up the now crowded market.

It also comes a month after AWS introduced a new Generative AI Innovation Center that connects machine learning experts with AWS customers.