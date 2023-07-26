AWS targets generative AI at NYC Summit

NEW YORK -- Tech giant AWS is focusing on and directing its customers to generative AI at a dramatic pace.

During a keynote at its AWS Summit NYC 2023 on Wednesday, the cloud provider's vice president of database, analytics and machine learning, Swami Sivasubramanian, introduced a slew of new generative AI services.

The new services come as more and more enterprises focus on generative AI.

"Generative AI has captured our imagination," Sivasubramanian said. "It will transform every application, business and industry."

New Bedrock services To help enterprises use generative AI, AWS is adding AI Startup Cohere as a foundation model provider on Amazon Bedrock. Bedrock is a managed service that makes foundation models from different AI vendors, including Anthropic, AI21 Labs and AWS, available through an API. Bedrock will now include Cohere's text generation model, Command, and its multilingual text understanding model, Cohere Embed. Moreover, Stability AI's latest version of its image-generating model, Stable Diffusion XL1 1.0, is now available on Bedrock. AI Startup Anthropic's latest language model, Claude 2, is also now available on Bedrock. With an assortment of foundation model providers in Bedrock, AWS seems to be showing it has chosen a particular strategy for addressing the generative AI market, Forrester Research analyst Rowan Curran said. "[Their approach is] to empower the model building of their customers and partners, not necessarily to compete head-to-head with their models against companies like OpenAI or Google," Curran said. Partnering with different vendors and expanding that capability also makes sense since the market is still in its early stages, Futurum Group analyst Mark Beccue said. In the foundation model arena, the vendor market has not settled," Beccue said. "It makes sense to offer lots of options, assuming they meet requirements for enterprise-grade solutions and AWS protocols." AWS reveals Cohere AI as new provider of foundation models on Amazon Bedrock.