AWS invests $100 million in new generative AI program

AWS introduced a new generative AI program that connects its AI and machine learning experts with customers.

The cloud provider launched its AWS Generative AI Innovation Center on Thursday. AWS is investing $100 million in the program, aimed at AWS customers.

Under the center's model, technology experts from Amazon will meet with business leaders from participating organizations to understand their vision and business priorities, AWS said. Then, AWS and the customers will determine practical applications for generative AI that can materially improve business operations for the users.

Also, AWS data scientists will work with customers to build new products, scale them and then put them into action.

Customers involved in the program will have access to AWS generative AI services, including Amazon CodeWhisperer, a coding assistant service, and Amazon Bedrock, a managed service that includes foundation models from startups such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic and Stability AI, as well as Amazon's foundation models. Customers can also train, build and deploy their models using Amazon SageMaker.

Helping enterprises scale AWS' program comes as the generative AI market has boomed over the last seven months. Amid that rapid growth and growing interest from enterprises, the big cloud providers, including Microsoft and Google, are racing to prove that generative AI technology is applicable and safe for enterprises. Programs such as the Generative AI Innovation Center help enterprises use the data that tech giants such as AWS possess, helping them scale up their capabilities, according to Whit Andrews, an analyst at Gartner. "AI at this point in time demands massive scale in terms of the data that is available to create artificial intelligence elements, such as, most commonly, models that you feed in something and get something out," Andrews said. This large scale -- exemplified by applications such as high-volume customer service contact centers -- means that enterprises are relying more and more on hyperscalers such as AWS, Google and Microsoft to help them apply generative AI to their business processes. Moreover, because many enterprises are already working with the tech giants' cloud platforms and other technologies, they can trust the results they get from them, Andrews added. However, the challenge an organization working with one of the providers might face is how to effectively use the tech giants' technology and expertise. "Will they make good decisions with it?" Andrews continued.