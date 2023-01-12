6 e-commerce email marketing strategies to heed

Online retailers constantly seek more ways to increase revenue, attract repeat buyers and increase their market share in a competitive digital shopping space.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, in-person purchases at brick-and-mortar stores naturally dropped off, as more people stayed and worked at home. More businesses relied on online stores and e-commerce email marketing strategies to better engage audiences. Even as retailers saw a rebound in foot traffic after 2020, they still embraced creative uses of email marketing to drive more sales online, with options to pick up in-store, to take advantage of increased email engagement.

An e-commerce email marketing strategy goes beyond sending promotional emails to a list of contacts. It also involves sequencing, retargeting and personalization with unique content tailored to that segment.

What is e-commerce email marketing? In its most definitive form, e-commerce email marketing is the art and science of using email campaigns to generate sales for an online store. Welcome emails, cart abandonment emails and other campaigns designed to nurture subscriber lists focus on building customer relationships. Organizations send marketing messages with the intent to educate, build loyalty or sell products at various stages of the customer journey. An email marketing channel is an owned marketing activity, meaning the sender has complete control over the content and distribution to various audience segments with low associated costs. Below, explore six e-commerce email marketing strategies that can help businesses on their way to success. E-commerce email marketing is the art and science of using email campaigns to generate sales for an online store.

1. Build an email marketing database Marketers measure the amount of traffic websites get from new and returning visitors. However, even with highly targeted traffic, most new visitors to a website don't return. This can change if businesses give them a reason to return, like an offer encouraging them to subscribe to marketing emails or create accounts on their e-commerce platform to collect more information about those users. An e-commerce email marketing strategy should begin with capturing a visitor's email address with an online subscription form. Marketers should always provide the opportunity for users to give their email addresses, but teams should make it worth their while. Some enticing offers include a discount code for their first purchase when they sign up, free shipping or letting them know they will get future discounts and offers by signing up. As an organization's database grows, marketers should segment those members into categories that align with purchase history or page visits. To segment audiences, marketers should collect important information about customers, such as demographic data from forms or through purchase behavior, areas of interest and their birthday.

2. Send various types of emails Marketers have many different types of emails they can send to increase click-through rates (CTRs) and customer engagement. Emails should be compelling, including a mix of text and photos with a call to action (CTA) that grabs the reader's attention. Some types of emails that can strengthen customer relationships and increase revenue are the following: Welcome email. When a user subscribes, an online retailer should start off on a positive note with a welcome email. These messages should include an incentive to return to the website or make a purchase, such as a discount code.

3. Retain existing customers for repeat purchases Marketers can most easily engage with people who have already purchased from an online store. Teams can engage this audience in several ways, including the following: Upsell existing customers. Upselling can add to the customer lifetime value and could increase the average order size. If brands encourage customers to bundle products for potential savings or suggest a related item in an order confirmation email, they can better retain customers.

4. Use software to assist with e-commerce email marketing An email marketing strategy won't reach success without the right software and technology to help. Organizations may struggle to choose between a variety of platforms -- including Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact and CM Commerce -- to support e-commerce email marketing initiatives. However, key features can help yield the highest return, including the following: Email marketing automation. All email marketing platforms can send a one-off newsletter, but organizations should be able to automate more than that. Automating thank-you, birthday and cart abandonment emails, as well as more complex campaigns, can ensure businesses deliver content without manual intervention after setup.

5. Personalize emails Personalization in email marketing can increase open rates and show the audience that a business acknowledged their needs and wants. Personalization in emails enables an email to go to a wide audience and still make it feel unique for each reader. If organizations integrate a personalized email marketing strategy into existing programs, they may get more engaged leads. Personalization works as a nurturing strategy for prospects and customers looking to make their first or repeat purchase. Some ways to incorporate personalization into an email marketing strategy are the following: Make the content relevant. List segmentation enables marketers to ensure their emails are relevant to readers. Capturing someone's attention with relevant content makes it more likely that email won't end up in the trash.

