Unlock data clean rooms by solving the people problem

Data clean rooms are becoming the preeminent tool for brands to better understand the place of digital marketing within the broader marketing ecosystem. In fact, data clean rooms are key for measuring advertising effectiveness, especially as advertisers are relying on cookies less, due to privacy regulations and Big Tech changes.

At Enterprise Strategy Group, we find that becoming operationally more efficient to be a top trend year over year, according to our "ESG Research Report: 2022 Technology Spending Intentions Survey."

Organizations' most reported objectives for digital transformation initiatives.

But specifically, when it comes to data clean rooms, the tech and the data are often the focus. However, there is a problem that's been behind the scenes for years. The "people problem" has yet to be solved.

How did we arrive at the 'people problem'? Data can support or inform nearly every function of your organization. But, just like data, human relationships can be messy and unpredictable, and data cannot be operationalized without people. As creatures of habit, employees often fall into rhythms. While processes may not always seem logical, people hold onto the mindset of "if it isn't broken, don't fix it." In fact, we find significant skills gaps virtually everywhere, according to "ESG Complete Survey Results: The State of DataOps." Areas in which organizations have significant DataOps skill gaps. The media operations process is a great example of a suboptimal process. The primary tool from creative approval to media trafficking is still run primarily across teams through many Excel spreadsheets. Oftentimes it is challenging for each of the individuals to see the forest through the trees and recognize there is a need for change. The terms taxonomy and naming conventions come up frequently, but these terms are used in service of trying to standardize metadata for media campaigns and creative advertising. When these critical data assets are managed in silos, they become inaccessible to the measurement teams that would benefit the most from this additional data.