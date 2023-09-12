Security a top challenge in building a modern data platform

In a recent survey by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, participants reported what their top barriers or challenges are when building a modern data platform. As they try to empower real-time, data-driven decision-making in their organizations, unsurprisingly, data security ranked at the top of the list -- as can be seen in the report, "Data Platforms: The Path to Achieving Data-Driven Empowerment 2023."

Over the past year, data governance and security concerns have risen as organizations focus on building data platforms to manage growing volumes of data and extract that data's value into data insights. This continues to be true as generative AI makes its way into organizations at an alarming rate. In the pursuit of a comprehensive and empowered data platform, organizations place significant emphasis on securing and safeguarding their data. This encompasses the implementation of robust data governance practices, particularly as sensitive data is increasingly distributed to data users.

To confidently provide real-time data insights to end users on a large scale, organizations recognize the necessity for more robust tools and approaches that address security, governance, compliance and cost control requirements. This heightened focus on data protection is a crucial step toward enabling organizations to deliver valuable insights while they ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their data assets.

Other top challenges include operational complexity, compliance exposures and skill shortages.

Top challenges organizations face when building a modern data platform.