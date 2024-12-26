Data management 2025 predictions: GenAI changes data

As we look ahead to 2025, the future of data management is about to change. Generative AI is going to unlock never-before-possible capabilities across industries and the next frontier is how enterprises can prepare and apply enterprise data.

In 2023 and 2024, we've already witnessed foundational data quality, governance and architecture efforts, which will begin to take shape for many in 2025. Here is what's in store for 2025:

1. Data readiness will remain a priority Data readiness has been a consistent theme over the last few years, with companies pouring money into data governance, privacy regulations and clean, streamlined data sets. Preparing a solid data foundation is essential for generative AI because it needs accurate, diverse and governed data to produce effective results, especially when using enterprise data with a large or small language model. For the first half of 2025, most organizations will focus on achieving data readiness for their generative AI projects. Research from Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group showed that, on average, organizations have 15 or more generative AI tools they plan to build and bring to market. Each has their own unique set of data to support their initiatives. Data readiness will continue to be an ongoing effort for each initiative, along with updating data and adding new data sources, including third-party data sets, to drive new insights. Third-party data will become more prevalent once generative AI applications launch and organizations want to add more diverse data. The focus will not just be on making data "ready" but making it "AI-ready." AI models will need contextualized, annotated and accessible data in real time, which will accelerate the adoption of tools that can automatically tag, catalog and clean data for AI consumption. By mid-2025, we should see some tangible market penetration.

2. Internal generative AI applications lead the way In 2025, the early adoption of generative AI will revolve around internal productivity and efficiency. Businesses will have AI copilots and virtual assistants that cater to the needs of employees rather than external users. AI can create a safer, less open environment to experiment, eliminate the possibility of public-facing failures and let enterprises optimize generative AI services before they are available to customers. AI will help automate mundane and repetitive tasks, some of which we are already seeing today: Document automation. AI models will analyze applications (mortgage, credit, loans and insurance) and generate first drafts of reports, proposals and internal communications, freeing employees to focus on higher-level tasks.

AI models will analyze applications (mortgage, credit, loans and insurance) and generate first drafts of reports, proposals and internal communications, freeing employees to focus on higher-level tasks. Meeting summaries and note taking. AI copilots will automatically summarize meetings, flag action items and track decisions, significantly reducing administrative burdens.

AI copilots will automatically summarize meetings, flag action items and track decisions, significantly reducing administrative burdens. IT and development support. Developers will increasingly rely on AI assistants to write code, debug issues and generate technical documentation.

Developers will increasingly rely on AI assistants to write code, debug issues and generate technical documentation. HR and talent management. Generative AI will generate personalized learning pathways to assist in talent acquisition, onboarding and employee training. An internal-first approach will be especially appealing to industries with strong regulatory requirements because it enables controlled testing and refinement of AI systems without risking reputational harm. By mid-2025, internal-facing copilots will be essential productivity boosters.

3. From internal to customer oriented Once companies are confident in their internal deployment of generative AI, they'll start deploying more customer-facing applications in the second half of 2025. By now, most companies have tackled the issues of model reliability, transparency and bias -- the three challenges that customers need to face when using AI applications. For customer-focused tools, we should see more advancements with three types of applications: Personalized customer service. AI-powered chatbots and virtual agents will shift from simple Q&A guides to conversational agents that provide human-like service, contextual responses and real-time sentiment.

AI-powered chatbots and virtual agents will shift from simple Q&A guides to conversational agents that provide human-like service, contextual responses and real-time sentiment. Product recommendations. Online retail and online e-commerce brands will use generative AI to provide highly personalized recommendations for each user's actions, leading to higher customer satisfaction and conversions.

Online retail and online e-commerce brands will use generative AI to provide highly personalized recommendations for each user's actions, leading to higher customer satisfaction and conversions. Content and marketing personalization. From ad copy to email campaigns and social media posts, generative AI will empower marketers to rapidly create, experiment and optimize messaging for specific customer groups to ensure better customer experiences. It will not be an easy transition from internal to external use. Businesses will have to impose greater limits on ethical AI use, explainability and data privacy. The "crawl, walk, run" strategy will prevail as enterprises deploy controlled pilots and phased introductions of end-user AI applications driven by enterprise data. If you want to build a customer service application, you will need the purchase, search and support history of the customers. For example, healthcare companies might need a long history of medical records. Data readiness is especially crucial in the phase of making generative AI public-facing.

4. Ethical AI and trust will drive adoption When generative AI enters enterprise workflows, questions of AI ethics, explainability and accountability will come to the forefront. In 2025, regulators and industry groups will develop more rigid regulations around the ethical application of generative AI. The new U.S. Administration is already talking about this, and we have the AI Acts in the EU and California, with more to come, focused on the ethical use of AI and consumer protections. Regulations will focus on three main areas: AI model transparency. Companies must be transparent about how their generative AI models make decisions, especially in the financial, medical and legal markets.

Companies must be transparent about how their generative AI models make decisions, especially in the financial, medical and legal markets. Bias and fairness. Organizations will implement tools to flag and reduce bias in AI-generated outputs, including hiring, lending and customer services.

Organizations will implement tools to flag and reduce bias in AI-generated outputs, including hiring, lending and customer services. Data privacy and consent. As generative AI applications harvest increasing volumes of customer data, organizations will need to gain permission from users to process data and comply with more demanding privacy laws such as GDPR, CCPA and new AI-specific regulations. Organizations need strong data management practices to create trusted data sources that meet regulatory standards, protect privacy and achieve the results organizations want to see from using enterprise data in generative AI tools internally and externally.