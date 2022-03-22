Will Google kill third-party cookies?

While some marketers hoped Google would show mercy on third-party cookies, the company has no plans to back down from its upcoming "Cookiepocalypse."

In June 2021, Google announced it would phase out third-party cookies in late 2023, with new tracking technology to replace them. Given the widespread use of Google Chrome, the advertising industry may wonder how they can still serve personalized ads and reach consumers in a post-cookie world. While marketing teams have other digital advertising options, they may need to adopt new technologies.

Still, Google isn't the first company to phase out third-party cookies due to privacy concerns. Apple eliminated them from Safari and requires applications to get user permission before tracking activity. Mozilla's Firefox began to block third-party cookies in 2019. Additionally, privacy-conscious consumers can download extensions to block Google's third-party cookies.

How does Google use cookies? Browsers can use eight types of cookies, although first-party and third-party cookies are the most prevalent. A cookie stores a small amount of data on a user's computer, such as the site visited, login information and pages the user viewed on the site. A first-party cookie only gets data from the site the user accessed. The gray area for user privacy comes with third-party cookies, which let other sites access data. For example, organizations can serve an ad on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram for the same shoes a user viewed on a company website. Third parties can also track user behavior across multiple sites. If a user shops for kayaks, an advertiser can use that information to place relevant ads in the user's social media feeds or email inbox. Google uses first-party data for user preferences and authentication and third-party cookies for advertising. Some cookies let Google serve ads on third-party sites, measure campaign performance and conversion rates, and personalize content, according to its support page.

What will Google's decision mean for marketers? Digital advertising relies on third-party cookies to track website activity, as they can serve targeted social media ads, according to David Farkas, founder and CEO of The Upper Ranks. "Profiles could not be established, accessed or maintained without [cookies]; customer data could not be collected without user profiles, and targeted marketing could not be conducted without data," Farkas said. When Google announced its decision to end third-party cookies, many marketers worried they wouldn't be able to track the right data anymore. Yet, the end of Google's third-party cookies doesn't mean marketers lack options; it means they should adjust their strategies to use customer-provided data directly. "First-party data from customers is the most trustworthy and relevant approach to discover your target audience, their brand engagement, purchase process and the best way to reach them," Farkas said. First-party data from customers is the most trustworthy and relevant approach to discover your target audience, their brand engagement, purchase process and the best way to reach them. David FarkasCEO and founder, The Upper Ranks Instead of tracking users by their devices, marketers could gather information directly from customers through websites and apps they access. First-party data enables better predictive modeling to forecast what a customer might purchase next, Farkas said.