The future of DMPs in a post-cookies world

Data management platforms face an existential roadblock as third-party cookies begin to fade away. So, what does the future of DMPs hold without cookies?

DMPs enable organizations to gather large amounts of customer-centric data for online marketing and advertising. Historically, they depend on third-party data, so privacy concerns around cookies threaten the DMP's future. Marketers may wonder how DMPs can evolve and remain relevant as third-party cookies fade.

The evolution of DMPs A DMP is one of the most powerful tools in the marketing stack, as it enables campaigns that divide consumers into clearly defined audiences to improve targeted messaging. Organizations that don't use customer data at this level are at a competitive disadvantage. DMPs store customer information: demographic data, purchasing history, likes and dislikes. Data pipelines that collect information from webpage visits, registration forms and other online sources fill the DMP's repository, then marketers can analyze the data and send each customer the right messages. As big data has matured, so has the DMP. Though it existed in various forms before the internet, the DMP hit its stride with cloud technology. Cloud environments enabled economical mass storage that greatly expanded the DMP's capacity and made it affordable to smaller organizations.

The role of cookies in DMPs Despite DMP technology's benefits, it faces a major challenge. It depends on third-party data. Organizations that don't use customer data at the DMP's level are at a competitive disadvantage. Specifically, a DMP uses third-party cookies to track customers' viewing and browsing patterns. Most digital ads use tracking cookies, so any website that loads a third-party server's code can access that data. Third-party access means customers' data can wind up with companies they don't know. Third-party cookies differ from cookies an organization can set. The latter are between the customer and the website they accessed; the former can be sold to the highest bidder. This system worked well for marketers over time until many customers began to delete third-party cookies due to privacy concerns. Google plans to eliminate third-party cookies and address privacy concerns globally, while Apple and Mozilla have made changes to drop this support. This shift is both a trend and a compliance issue, as GDPR and CCPA regulations have introduced new consumer rights and business restrictions. Still, dropping cookies threatens the future of DMPs.